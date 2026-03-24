By Louis Conte, Health Freedom Editor, The MAHA Report

On Tuesday, March 24, vaccine safety activists will gather in Albany, the State Capitol of New York, to oppose Governor Kathy Hochul’s proposed law to allow her to override federal vaccine standards.

Activists have planned a full day of engagement with elected officials, beginning at 10:00 AM on the North Concourse of the Empire State Plaza.

Two bills, S8853 and S8496b, that would give Governor Kathy Hochul control over New York’s vaccine schedule, have passed in the state Senate. The bills are designed to grant the governor absolute authority to impose vaccine mandates and to block the vaccine reforms initiated under President Donald Trump and Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

These bills allow New York’s Governor and the Commissioner of Health to ignore the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and other federal health agencies, which have questioned mandates.

Governor Hochul is attempting to seize the power to make vaccine decisions for her circle of supporters – especially Big Pharma – while ignoring federal oversight. Hochul is turning New York into a vaccine secessionist state.

The bills do not have language or financial commitments for New York to compensate victims of vaccine injuries. Ultimately, New York taxpayers will have to foot the bill because Hochul intends to indemnify her Big Pharma allies from cases filed in New York State Courts. [For more on vaccine injuries, please see, Vaccine Injuries: Documented Adverse Reactions to Vaccines.]

Hochul’s power grab dumps the cost onto New Yorkers, who already pay the highest taxes in the nation.

Hochul’s power grab will not free vaccine manufacturers, or the medical professionals who administer vaccines, from civil liability in federal courts if an injury stems from a vaccine that is no longer recommended by federal policy.

Follow The Money reported that the pharmaceutical industry spent over $294,000 lobbying in New York State in 2024. OpenSecrets reported that Hochul received $42,000 from the pharmaceutical industry in 2023. And Open Secrets also reported that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has quietly given Hochul $5,000 donations in the past.

Pfizer’s headquarters is based in Pearl River, New York and is their primary site for vaccine development. Is Hochul’s effort to seize power on vaccine mandates in New York linked to Pfizer and other vaccine manufacturers?

Speakers at Tuesday’s include:

Mary Holland, Children’s Health Defense,

Naomi Wolf, DailyClout

Debra Sheldon, MAHA Institute·

Jimmy Wagner, Donald J. Trump Kings County Republican Club

Sujata Gibson, Children’s Health Defense

Rita Palma, Education for All

Michael Kane, Teachers for Choice

John Gilmore, Autism Action Network

And many men and women who have suffered a vaccine injury

The rally hopes to make sure New York State leadership understands that vaccine injuries are real. People must be able to make vaccine decisions for themselves, without coercion; and parents must be free to make such decisions for their minor-age children.

We must also restore Religious Exemptions to vaccine mandates, doctors’ right to give medical exemptions, and our right to sue for vaccine injuries.