Happening Today! MAHA Action Media Hub @4pm EDT
Topic: Defending Truth - How to Combat Censorship and Hit Pieces
By The MAHA Report
MAHA Action, dedicated to organizing and empowering Americans to reverse the chronic disease epidemic and make America healthy again, is hosting its fifth Media Hub, featuring some of the biggest names in the MAHA movement.
The MAHA Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Last week’s Media Hub attracted over two thousand attendees, including major MAHA influencers. Their reach, combined with that of the invited speakers, enables us to reach between 200 and 250 million people.
The hour-long virtual event is open to everyone on zoom. To register, please click this link.
Today’s focus is on how we in the MAHA movement can defend truth while combatting censorship and the ad nauseam hyperbolic hit pieces against HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Event Details
Date: Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Time: 4:00 PM EDT
Location: Online via Zoom
Today’s event features: Tony Lyons (host), Russell Brand, Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Memet Oz, Mary Holland, Gary Breca, Dr. Eric Berg, Calley Means, JP Sears, JP Sears, Joel Salatin, and other special guests!
MAHA Action Media Hub
Join the frontlines of America's health revolution. Our Media Hub brings together thousands of passionate advocates, thought leaders, and change makers who are transforming how America thinks about health. This is your opportunity to
Connect with fellow MAHA advocates from across the nation
Gain exclusive insights from health experts and movement leaders
Learn effective strategies for spreading the MAHA message
Access clear talking points for important conversations
Get first access to movement updates and initiatives
Together, we're building an unstoppable force to Make America Healthy Again.
Here are some of today’s guests!
Russell Brand
