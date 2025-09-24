September 24, 2025
Join here: MAHA Action Media Hub
With MAHA victories rolling in, MAHA experts decode what each change means for YOUR family.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Join us at 4pm Eastern/ 1pm Pacific — today, Wednesday, September 24.
The ACIP committee changes course on Covid and pediatric vaccines
The White House’s bold autism initiative, with FDA folate treatment
Dietary guidelines possibly shifting to nutrient-dense foods
Section 453 pesticide provision updates
Today’s guests include:
Dr. Oz
Kelly Ryerson
Gary Brecka
Mark Hyman
Sayer Ji
Dr. Eric Berg
Danielle Gansky
Dr. Robert Malone
Russell Brand
Hope to see you soon!
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Looking forward to the call this afternoon! #ThankyouRFKJr!
Great meeting! Thank you to all