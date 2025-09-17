By The MAHA Report

Today, at 4pm Eastern/1pm Pacific, MAHA Action hosts its 7th Media Hub: Truth on Trial - The CDC Corruption Exposed.

The online event is free and open to all members of the public who are interested in hearing directly from the leading scientists, policy makers and influential figures of the MAHA movement.

To join the Media Hub event, simply click the registration link that will take you to a free Zoom link.

We encourage you to invite friends and share the event on social media. All are welcome.

During today’s event, MAHA Action President Tony Lyons will introduce guests to discuss multiple scandals at the CDC.

Guests include:

CMS Administrator, Dr. Mehmet Oz

HHS special government employee and longtime MAHA supporter, Calley Means

ACIP Member and mRNA co-inventor, Dr. Robert Malone

Glyphosate Facts founder and educator, Kelly Ryerson

Comedian and MAHA activist, Russell Brand

Teachers For Choice founder, Michael Kane

Biologist, Gary Brecka

Health educator, best-selling author, Dr. Eric Berg

Father of bio-hacking, Dave Asprey

Founder of Ways2Well, Brigham Buhler

We hope to see you @4pm!!