Happening Today @4pm! Truth On Trial: Join MAHA Action’s Free Media Hub, Featuring Some of MAHA’s Boldest Voices
By The MAHA Report
Today, at 4pm Eastern/1pm Pacific, MAHA Action hosts its 7th Media Hub: Truth on Trial - The CDC Corruption Exposed.
The online event is free and open to all members of the public who are interested in hearing directly from the leading scientists, policy makers and influential figures of the MAHA movement.
To join the Media Hub event, simply click the registration link that will take you to a free Zoom link.
We encourage you to invite friends and share the event on social media. All are welcome.
During today’s event, MAHA Action President Tony Lyons will introduce guests to discuss multiple scandals at the CDC.
Guests include:
CMS Administrator, Dr. Mehmet Oz
HHS special government employee and longtime MAHA supporter, Calley Means
ACIP Member and mRNA co-inventor, Dr. Robert Malone
Glyphosate Facts founder and educator, Kelly Ryerson
Comedian and MAHA activist, Russell Brand
Teachers For Choice founder, Michael Kane
Biologist, Gary Brecka
Health educator, best-selling author, Dr. Eric Berg
Father of bio-hacking, Dave Asprey
Founder of Ways2Well, Brigham Buhler
We hope to see you @4pm!!
I have tried to join group but keep getting message that I'm in meeting already on another device. I am not on another device. Sorry not to be there!
I have tried over and over again to join today's 4:00 MEDIA HUB session and have been "kicked out" every time...always under 1 minute so not enough time to even post a comment there about the problem. I even tried AUDIO only participation and got kicked out from that as well. Tried from my laptop and from my ANDROID phone; No luck either way. Very sorry to be missing the meeting; hope a recording will be made available.