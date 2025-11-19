The MAHA Report

Barb O'Dell
36m

I would like MAHA to work on allowing insurance coverage for ND's (naturalpathic doctors) to be covered in all states, instead of the handful, (11, I think) that they are now. To include medicare coverage. Due to a rare genetic condition, I can only see a ND. Thank you

Myra
2h

Such encouraging statistics and general enthusiasm! Kennedy brought me over from being a life long Independent that had always voted democrat. I've changed, life has changed and we need to keep on track with MAHA. In my state Va.; Winsome lost in what should have been a republican victory. Seeing the big healthy picture is where I plan to stay. Never going back to processed food and never voting democratic again!

