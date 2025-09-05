The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob Romero's avatar
Rob Romero
Sep 5

Of course Kennedy is telling the truth, I’m the parent of the vaccine injured child. He is now 10 years old. He was my third child. My fourth child is now 3 1/2 years old has had zero vaccines in there one of the healthiest little boys you’ve ever seen, what do we do about these corrupt senators? How can we let them lie in our faces constantly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Doug Young's avatar
Doug Young
Sep 5

Yes, Bobby was very impressive (& combative) yesterday. Came across this great take this morning: https://aynsrants.substack.com/p/rfk-overcoming-the-lies-and-lysenkoism

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 MAHA Action Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture