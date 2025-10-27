By Louis Conte, Health Freedom Editor, The MAHA Report

During the October 22 MAHA Action Media Hub, former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield went public with his views on Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and the MAHA movement, predicting Kennedy will become the “most consequential” Secretary of HHS and praising him for turning the nation’s “disease care system” into a health care system.

Tony Lyons, President of MAHA Action, of which The MAHA Report on Substack is a part, introduced Redfield as “one of the most pro-vaccine people out there” who, Lyons said, recognizes the importance of “nuance when it comes to vaccines.”

Redfield, who joined MAHA Action’s Media Hub for the first time, said he believes Kennedy’s health agenda is “right on target” given the enormity of the problem in the United States.

Reflecting on twenty-three years in the armed forces working at Walter Reid Hospital, he lamented the fact that 77% of today’s young men can’t pass a military medical exam because of obesity or illness. “It’s a really sad state,” he said. Redfield embraced debating vaccines – even those he had a role in developing.

“I’ve been a big advocate of vaccines, I’ve developed vaccines,” he said, speaking candidly and in a way that he couldn’t always while working for the government. “But when you talk about vaccines, you have to talk about it with honesty…I was part of Operation Warp Speed, but the Covid vaccines should never have been mandated. There was no data supporting the concept of mandating the vaccine, it did not prevent transmission…It prevented serious injury and death in people at high risk, but it should never have been recommended for children.”

Further, he called for honest debate about how a vaccine should be used and if it should be used, and he added the need for the government to be forthright about vaccine injuries.

Just a few years ago, during the height of the pandemic, such thoughts, expressed in public, were enough to get you deplatformed, vilified, and, in his former position at the CDC, summarily fired. Like Dr. Robert Malone, who spoke minutes before him on the MAHA Media Hub, Redfield also dared to say there is no scientific justification for vaccinating infants against Hepatitis B.

Redfield addresses issues around pandemic preparedness and vaccines in his thoughtful memoir, Redfield’s Warning, to be published by Lyons’ Skyhorse Publishing on November 2.

“When President Biden and Tony Fauci said that you need to vaccinate your children, so they don’t infect grandma, that wasn’t a truthful statement,” Redfield told the MAHA Media Hub’s 7,000-plus listeners. “A lot of these statements were over-influenced by the commercial interests of the vaccine manufacturers,” added Redfield, later reflecting that the mistakes made with the Covid vaccines, “now means that we need to rebuild trust.”

While Redfield is a virologist and has long been a member of the public health establishment, he has always been a man of science willing to listen to opinions contrary to the dominant narrative. Case in point: Redfield was the first public health official to state that he believed the Covid virus came from a leak during gain-of-function experiments at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

In 2023, Dr. Redfield testified before Congress that he was shut out of discussions around the origins of Covid because he had a different point of view.

Redfield was attacked and called a ‘conspiracy theorist’ by the legacy media, which promoted Fauci’s point of view and a paper, The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2.

It is now known that Fauci, and other global public health authorities, secretly commissioned the paper. They then used that paper to support their narrative. At great personal risk, Redfield openly questioned the value of gain-of-function research and called for the retraction of the Proximal Origins paper.

Redfield is an unsung hero and a patriot.

Four years ago, he stood alone in questioning the Fauci-fueled Covid narrative and, as he did during the Media Hub, he called for transparency, scientific debate, and honesty with the American people.

Takeaways

Former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield supports the policies of Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and predicted he will be the most important Secretary of Health in history.

Unlike the majority of those in mainstream medicine, Redfield encourages open, transparent debate of vaccine safety and efficacy.