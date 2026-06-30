The federal employees who risked their careers to fight the Covid vaccine mandate, winning an injunction from a federal court, are now pushing for accountability across the federal government.

“Accountability starts with acknowledging there’s a problem,” says Stephanie Weidle, the executive director of Feds for Freedom, which formed hastily in 2021 after the Biden administration announced the vaccine mandate on the entire federal workforce.

On Wednesday, at a conference at the Willard InterContinental Hotel in Washington, D.C. called “National Security Beyond the Headlines,” the organization will push for that accountability, framing the issue of health freedom in the broader context of national security as America celebrates 250 years of independence.

Watch live starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday!

The lineup of speakers includes Joe Kent, the former head of the National Counterterrorism Center who resigned over the Iran War; Dr. Robert Malone, the co-inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology; Steve Baker, an investigative journalist who was arrested by the FBI; Dr. Meryl Nass, an expert on the broad spectrum of injuries that can be caused by vaccines; Ivan Raiklin, a constitutional attorney and former Green Beret; Emily Kopp, a journalist who has investigated the origins of the Covid virus; Chris Martenson, founder of Peak Prosperity; and Jeffrey Tucker, founder of the Brownstone Institute.

Conference organizers will be asking the following questions throughout the day: Is glyphosate the answer to national security, or is it the actual risk? Are vaccines protecting our soldiers and citizens or harming them? Does heightened government surveillance protect Americans or does it pose the ultimate risk? Is the lack of accountability in the U.S. government in fact the greatest threat to America itself?

At the end of the day on Wednesday, the organizers will identify the most promising solutions and present them to senior U.S. leaders.

More than a million Americans died from Covid, according to the official numbers – the highest of any country in the world – though many have speculated that half or more of these are likely not Covid deaths per se, but deaths caused by hospital protocols administered by doctors and nurses. No one has been held accountable.

Thousands of federal employees were injured by the Covid vaccine, and their injuries in most cases have been denied by doctors and the federal government. Because of the PREP act, they cannot sue. There is no one to hold accountable.

Feds for Freedom came together in the fall of 2021, in the weeks after President Joe Biden announced that all federal employees would be mandated to get the Covid vaccine. It was the first time a vaccine had ever been mandated for the entire federal workforce.

Marcus Thornton

Marcus Thornton was a Foreign Service Officer with the State Department and was in Russian-language training when the mandate came down. He and other federal employees quickly organized. One of them was Jim Erdman, a CIA officer. Together, they co-founded Feds for Freedom.

“We came to the realization that no one was going to save us,” Thornton told The MAHA Report.

Within a few weeks, they had 3,000 members. They got to work finding a lawyer who could file an injunction to stop the vaccine mandate.

“We called probably 50 or 60 law firms before we finally found one that would represent us. No one wanted to take the case,” said Thornton.

They also hired a PR firm to get their case in the news. It didn’t do much good. Even Fox News wasn’t interested in the story.

Meanwhile in Washington, you couldn’t go to a restaurant to eat a meal without showing proof of vaccination, and thousands of employees of federal agencies allowed an injection into their bodies that they did not want.

“What was shocking to me was how willing people were to do that in violation of their conscience,” says Thornton.

In January of 2022, an injunction against mandates was approved by a federal judge. But a lot of the damage was done, and federal employees who’d objected and spoken out were starting to lose their security clearances, effectively ending their careers.

In 2023, while serving in the U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan, Thornton went to his office one day to find that his badge didn’t work. He couldn’t get in the door. He contacted a supervisor who told him the ambassador, Lesslie Viguerie, wanted to speak with him.

“I met with the ambassador and he informed me that I was being relieved from my post for loss of confidence,” says Thornton. He and his family had to pack up and go back to D.C. He managed to hang on as Foreign Service Officer, and get another post in the State Department. But no one who was involved in punishing him for speaking out has ever faced any accountability. Lesslie Virguerie, to this day, remains the U.S. ambassador to Kyrgyzstan. There’s been no apology, no retraction of the negative notes in his personnel file. Nothing.

But Thornton, Erdman and the other federal employees aren’t looking for retribution. They want things to change.

“It did serious damage to our national security,” says Thornton. It’s for this reason, he says, that he wants accountability.

Across the government, he said, people need to face consequences as individuals for having violated the rights of others, or it could all happen again.

“The accountability needs to be on par with what you would face in the private sector if you engaged in egregious, unethical behavior,” he says.

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