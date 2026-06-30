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David Williams's avatar
David Williams
2h

Yes there’s somebody to hold accountable for the vaccine mandate the Biden administration because they are the evil people that put the mandate in place and they need to be punished for what they done to the American people

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
37m

The governments forcing body and brain damaging toxic injections into people's bloodstreams is akin to murder. There is no real Science backing the use of vaccines. Our government took the words of vaccine manufacturers as gospel... The facts were at the time that The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 was passed (which took away all the vaccine manufacturers liability for injuries and deaths)...the vaccine manufacturers were facing a slew of multi-million dollar lawsuits for their dangerous and defective products. Our government permitted a harmful industry to exist, because it was being paid off by lobbyists for the vaccine industry. Ignorance is not bliss. The bloodstream was designed to carry nutrients from natural unprocessed foods to nourish and strengthen the Immune System...anything else would break down the organs, glands, cells. and destroy the Immune system. Our governments catering to a corrupt industry that has damaged and lowered the health of every American...has put America into 47th place health wise. America pays more for medical drugs and treatments than any other country worldwide with the worst results.

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