The White House invokes the Defense Production Act to guarantee supplies of elemental phosphorus and glyphosate-based herbicides. Regulators reapprove dicamba, a Bayer herbicide twice blocked by federal courts, and clear the way for new pesticides containing toxic, persistent PFAS “forever” chemicals.

And the U.S. Justice Department urges the Supreme Court to erase billions of dollars of Bayer’s liability for its glyphosate-based Roundup – placing the weight of the executive branch on the side of a foreign company against thousands of Americans who say Bayer’s products caused their cancers.

Over the past year, the Trump administration has delivered a string of victories to Bayer, the German agrichemical and pharmaceutical giant that merged with Monsanto in 2018 to become the world’s leading manufacturer of genetically modified seeds and pesticides.

What is Bayer’s access in Washington? Our review found 16 key administration officials with ties to Bayer’s lobbying or legal network. Bayer and its lobbyists have access to people in power at the White House, U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Environmental Protection Agency and even those in high-level positions closest to Trump.

Read Stacy Malkan’s reporting, Tracing Bayer’s ties to power in Trump’s Washington; From lobby firms to top officials, a look at how Bayer built access and secured favors

The most potent Bayer-Trump connections involve a group of Florida lobbyists and former lobbyists who hold power in Trump’s Washington: Chief of Staff Susie Wiles (left), Attorney General Pam Bondi (right), and Brian Ballard (middle), who employed both Bondi and Wiles as lobbyists for years.

We are also tracking Bayer’s formidable lobbying force in Washington. As of the fourth quarter of 2025, the company retained 45 registered lobbyists and at least 13 outside lobby firms – seven of which are now among the highest-paid firms in D.C.

More than 30 senior officials at lobby firms retained by Bayer have direct ties to Trump, having worked in one or both of his administrations or political campaigns

Some, but certainly not all rare diseases are epigenetic in nature, in my opinion. In other words, modifying environmental risk factors is sufficient in some cases to successfully treat some of these rare disease. The GAPS diet is an excellent example of this.

