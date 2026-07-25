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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
4h

Yeah and parents are injecting/poisoning their kids with vaccines that have gone through less study than peptides. peptides should be the least of our concerns.

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Root Causes's avatar
Root Causes
4h

They were just voted. Nothing has been "cleared," because that's an inapplicable regulatory term. This was always expected, given the committee of "peptide" importers, distributors and sellers.

Several of the 7 nominated BDSs aren't even well characterized. As in, there's uncertainty about the exact chemical identity, stability, degradation products, or pharmacology, making it impossible to assess the risk-benefit profiles. “BPC-157” comes as BPC-157-acetate, BPC-157 base, BPC-157-arginate, BPC-157-trifluoroacetate, etc. Could be any or all.

Concerns with adding BPC-157, AOD-9604, Epithalon, and the other nominated "peptides" to the 503A Bulk Drug Substances List include;

Quality/manufacturing concerns: Peptides are chemically complex, and ensuring purity, identity, potency, and freedom from contaminants can be challenging. Variability in manufacturing is bad, and especially bad for injectables.

These drugs have no human data from prospective controlled studies, most having only been studied in animals, or a few obscure publications out of India, China or Russia. Immunogenicity, carcinogenicity, reproductive toxicology studies? Not even in animals.

Efficacy evidence is sparse, inconclusive or absent. Nothing beyond concierge “health and wellness practitioners’” anecdotes.

Potential immunogenicity and unknown long-term risks: Peptides may trigger immune responses or have unforeseen long-term effects, particularly when there is little clinical experience.

For BPC-157 specifically, FDA concerns;

Human safety data are very limited. There are unresolved questions about potential effects on angiogenesis (blood vessel formation), cell growth, and tumor biology, immunogenicity, reproductive effects and more

No approved drug containing BPC-157 anywhere in the world. In Russia it's an oral dietary supplement.

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