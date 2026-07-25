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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
Jul 25

Yeah and parents are injecting/poisoning their kids with vaccines that have gone through less study than peptides. peptides should be the least of our concerns.

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Ike Yeadon's avatar
Ike Yeadon
Jul 25Edited

This AC was just a performance. Nothing has been cleared; these drug importers and sellers haven't 'overruled' anyone. They voted to add some of their chemicals to the BDSL. bobby will be the overruler.

GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic, Mounjaro and Wegovy are approved peptides. Insulins for diabetes are peptides.

Human Growth Hormone is an approved peptide - Bobby wants the similar but unstudied (outside rodents) peptides sermorelin and ipamorelin added to the 503(a) Bulk Drug Substances List.

Epitalon is the only nominated chemical that's had any actual human research - 3 or 4 small Russian studies over 20 years ago, totalling <300 subjects. Significantly increased WBC telomere length.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Epitalon?wprov=sfla1

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