Just an hour from now the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions (HELP), which oversees the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), will conduct a hearing focused on recent events at the CDC.

Debra Houry

As senators and witnesses make their final preparations, The MAHA Report (TMR) has obtained information suggesting CDC corruption. Specifically, TMR has obtained part of the testimony that former CDC Deputy Director for program and science, Debra Houry, is expected to deliver on Wednesday during the hearing.

Houry will testify that HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the researcher he sent to Atlanta, were asked to break CDC protocol and provide access to the Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD), which contains over twenty years of information about vaccine injuries, including injuries from Covid vaccines. Houry will explain that she was told not to release this data – and did not.

Following CDC Director Susan Monarez’s dismissal, Houry resigned.

David Geier

The researcher sent by Kennedy was David Geier, hired in March to lead the HHS’s study of data contained in the VSD.

Kennedy explained months ago that he contracted David Geier to determine if the VSD had been altered. David, and his father, the late Dr. Mark Geier, were the last civilians were granted access to the VSD when they were attempting to study the possible link between vaccines and autism.

Why did Houry, presumably former CDC Director Susan Monarez, and others at the CDC not want to grant Geier access to the Vaccine Safety Datalink? And why was the VSD, a taxpayer-funded database, restricted from public access by the CDC? Moreover, what data is in the VSD that requires it to be guarded as though it was Fort Knox?

These questions are crucial because they may reveal key insights into a CDC culture of data suppression, concealment, selective reporting, and systemic intimidation of those seeking full data sets. Such revelations are essential for enabling empirical analyses and fostering greater public understanding.

The CDC has a history of bringing in researchers from other countries, including Danish researcher Poul Thorsen, whose arrest was announced this week, to conduct vaccine safety research using foreign data.

How has the decision to work with Thorsen worked out? Why is there always a problem with American vaccine safety data?

Throughout his first months as HHS Secretary, Kennedy has regularly faced data requests that are slow-walked by CDC employees and insubordination from CDC officials. For some reason, CDC officials do not want the most important public health official in the world, Secretary Kennedy, to have access to a data collection that he is legally responsible for and entitled, by his position, to access.

Houry’s leaked statement, if accurate, raises even more questions about the CDC’s culture of data concealment. The self-evident lengths that many at the CDC have gone to conceal data makes it difficult for these officials to propose that they acted responsibly in denying Kennedy’s orders to provide access to the VSD.

According to a source, Houry is planning to tell the HELP committee the following:

“Further concerns were raised when CDC staff were directed to provide access to the Vaccine Safety Datalink to a contractor working as a direct agent of the Secretary. An HHS leader from the Office of the Secretary flew to Atlanta and met with me and several senior CDC leaders repeatedly over a two-day period until the path for access to the data, which included personally identifiable information, was granted. While CDC staff followed legal guidance, we were told the gold standard science around assurances of confidentiality, and a transparent study protocol, did not apply to this researcher.”

In his hearing earlier in the month, Kennedy said Geier was not given access to the vaccine data. Why not?

Houry is a vocal critic of Kennedy’s, writing in the September 3 issue of The Washington Post, “At the most recent CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting, presentations were delivered that had not been vetted by the agency, including one that had fabricated references on thimerosal. And the agency’s own document was pulled from the CDC website.”

Secretary Kennedy

Secretary Kennedy ordered the removal of thimerosal, a mercury-based preservative, from all vaccines. Mercury is a known neurotoxin.

Many members of the public health community protested his decision even though they claimed to have removed the neurotoxin from vaccines years before. However, investigative journalist, Sharyl Attkisson, reported in March that government statements over the last twenty years indicated that thimerosal in vaccines remained in many vaccines, including childhood vaccines.

Why are so many vaccinologists and public health experts insistent on keeping mercury in vaccines? How can anyone in public health support injecting a neurotoxin into children?

In her Post opinion piece, Houry continues:

“The public must know that CDC guidance is grounded in the best available science and communicated openly and honestly, even when the science evolves. That means data must be shared quickly, uncertainty acknowledged directly and political pressure resisted. Without that, trust erodes — and with it, the ability to save lives in moments of crisis. These three questions — about health, preparedness and transparency — are not abstract. They are the test by which history will judge us. If the answer is yes to all three, America will be a healthier, safer and stronger nation. If not, trust will continue to erode, and more lives will be lost.”

How do these statements from Dr. Houry line up with the CDC’s absolute refusal to release VSD information to a person designated by the Secretary to investigate the data set?

Who exactly is Dr. Houry?

She’s an emergency physician and, before she resigned, she was chief medical officer and deputy director for program and science at the CDC.

So, what does she know about vaccine safety?

It appears Houry became an expert in vaccine safety only when her views aligned with pharmaceutical interests. From 2014 to 2021, she led the CDC’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, which focuses on suicides, overdoses, and childhood traumas.

Where do vaccines fit into her profile?

Daniel Jernigan, the former director of the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Diseases, whose Immunization Safety Office oversees vaccine safety in the CDC— also resigned. Why? According to a source, he was worried that the investigation by Geier and former Children’s Health Defense president Lyn Redwood, into the link between vaccines and autism would not be “scientifically sound,” according to Reuters, an opinion Jernigan allegedly arrived at without providing any supporting evidence.

How “scientifically sound” is it to restrict other investigators from your data so that research can be conducted?

It appears from Jernigan’s interview with ABC News that he eventually did provide the data to Geier—even though Secretary Kennedy lambasted the CDC in an exchange with Senator Ben Ray Lujan for refusing to provide Geier with this data as recently as two weeks ago. Jernigan expressed skepticism over how Geier would use the data—again without providing any evidence that would call into question Geier’s data-analyzing capabilities.

Jernigan admitted to NPR he resigned with the knowledge he was going to be fired. It seems that fifteen minutes of fame—rather than a principled, evidence-backed stance—were the more likely motivators for his decision to leave CDC.

If we at The MAHA Report were U.S. Senators, which we are clearly not, here are a few things we’d ask Houry:

Did you allow the contractor, Geier, access the data – or did you disobey the Secretary of HHS?

How and when did you get the expertise to understand vaccine safety to the extent that you can pre-judge the results of an advisory committee that has not even happened yet?

Can you provide evidence that would call into question Geier’s ability to analyze complex data?

Why did you prevent Geier from accessing the Vaccine Safety Datalink?

What is it about the data in the VSD that is so terrifying that the Secretary of Health and Human Services is restricted from seeing it?

Finally, one must wonder what Wednesday’s hearing is really about.

Sources are telling TMR that Houry and Monarez may not show up as their testimony could impact future litigation.

Bill Cassidy

What does HELP Chair Senator Bill Cassidy hope to gain from this ‘hearing’ other than allowing Kennedy’s opponents airtime on C-Span and other networks to vent their spleens?

The role of the U.S. Congress to conduct oversight should be respected. But is hearing in a few hours really just an example of such oversight, or is it something more sinister – oversight brought to you by Big Pharma?