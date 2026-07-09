The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Craig Neal's avatar
Craig Neal
3h

If MAHA is to mean more than being a Republican and MAGA support group, then please reach out to more diverse opinions and voices. I am an example of someone who may be in alignment with much of MAHA's vision and mission, but the shrill and violent rhetoric I heard yesterday and in the past is a major turn-off. I heard many of the presenters speak about "the enemy" and waging "war". Who is the enemy and against whom are we waging war?

Reply
Share
3 replies
Rachel McCabe's avatar
Rachel McCabe
4h

Who cares!? We need a new EPA!

Reply
Share
3 replies
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 MAHA Action Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture