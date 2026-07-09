“When they ignore you, you’re not a problem. When they attack you, you’re winning. And they are attacking, which tells me all I need to know.” – Tony Lyons

[Below is Tony Lyons’ introduction to the July 8, 2026 episode of The MAHA Media Hub, which included guests Steve Bannon, host of Bannon’s War Room; Charles Eisenstein, author, speaker and philosopher; Emily Kaplan, Co-founder and CEO of The Broken Science Initiative; Mary Holland, CEO of Children’s Health Defense; Dr. Eric Berg, “The Knowledge Doc”; Dr. Daniel Pompa, Functional Medicine Practitioner and Author; Lee Rosebush, Healthcare Attorney & Pharmacy Regulations Expert; and Brandon Hoffman, Executive Director of MAHA Chiropractic Hub.]

Welcome to the MAHA Media Hub, and welcome to the MAHA Revolution. I’m Tony Lyons, President of MAHA Action.

You want to know how you can tell a movement is winning? Look at who starts attacking it, and how hard. Last week The New York Times ran a piece going after the movement, entitled “Has the MAHA Movement Given Up?” They went after [HHS] Secretary Kennedy and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya. They say MAHA has failed, but they can’t stop writing about us, conceding that we control the narrative, that we’re becoming the story.

David Wallace-Wells

Here’s the first thing you need to know: The person they had write this thing, David Wallace-Wells, has a history. Back in 2017 [writing for New York Magazine], he put out one of the most alarmist climate pieces you ever saw — the planet’s about to become uninhabitable, the whole doomsday show. And a whole lot of the claims in that article — later walked back. Retracted. Shown to be wrong. He scared a lot of people half to death with things that weren’t true.

So that’s the disgraced, the utterly disgraced journalist the Times hands the pen to. Somebody with a track record of peddling fear. And as far as I can tell, he never picked up the phone and talked to Jay Bhattacharya. Never talked to Bobby Kennedy. Doesn’t know the first thing about the people he’s writing about. He just read all the old hit pieces and, I’d bet, made the rounds with the same kinds of DC lobbyists he probably talked to for the article that lost him every shred of credibility.

And what’s he actually defending? That’s the real question. He’s defending the status quo. He’s defending a system where America spends two, three times what other wealthy countries spend on healthcare — and gets the worst outcomes in the whole

industrialized world. Bottom of the pack, category after category. The people

this article wants you to keep trusting, keep listening to, keep handing the

microphone — those are the very people who failed this country.

For a generation. They lied to us. They vilified anybody who tried to tell the truth.

And this article is just the next chapter in that same story. It’s part of the

playbook to poison us, censor us, and propagandize us.

Think about Covid for a second. We’re about four percent of the world’s population. And we accounted for something like a sixth of the world’s deaths. Sit with that. We did just about everything wrong — and the same crowd that got it wrong wants a pat on the back and a promise that we’ll keep doing it their way. That’s what this Times

piece is. It’s an argument for a system that’s been failing us for generations,

dressed up to look like wisdom.

And let me tell you what I find funny. They put a thing like this out on a hundred-degree day in New York City. Why? Because a scared, sweltering city is exactly the audience for a fear piece. They’re hoping it slides right into the narrative. They’re hoping you don’t read too closely. They’re hoping you don’t look at who wrote it. They’re hoping you feel it instead of check it. Because this isn’t journalism. It’s

pharma propaganda: If they didn’t pay Wallace-Wells, they clearly should have.

The New York Times operates like a marketing arm — for Big Pharma, for Big Food, for Big Ag. The same companies that have spent decades putting thousands of chemicals into what our kids eat and drink, the drugs and vaccines they are forced to take. And you can’t have real science without an honest press. You just can’t. When a paper that powerful is spewing lies day after day, people’s health pays the price.

Real people. Real families.

So why come after us this hard? Simple. Because we’re a threat to the status quo — and the status quo has a lot of money at stake. When they ignore you, you’re not a problem. When they attack you, you’re winning. And they are attacking, which tells me all I need to know.

Now, here’s the part they’ll never understand about this movement. They point at MAHA and they say, “look, they’re fractured, they don’t all agree.” And you know what I say? Good. That’s the point. We want a system with the widest possible range of

ideas, where the best ones win because they actually get better results — not

because some gatekeeper decided which opinions you’re allowed to hear.

Stem Cell Institute in Panama City

Right now Americans travel all over the world for treatments they can’t get here. That’s backwards. This should be the country people come to for the healthiest food, the safest medicine, the most innovative treatments on Earth. We led once. We can lead again. That’s what MAHA is all about. Desperate articles show we’re winning and they are terrified.

We are never going to be quiet, we are never going to back down, and we are never going to stop. This is a revolution and tens of millions of Americans have seen too much to unsee it, suffered too much to forget it. Mark my words: We are up against the most powerful and nefarious forces on earth and we are not afraid. We are just

getting started.

On today’s show we have an impressive line-up of speakers who have been on the frontlines of information warfare, defending free thought and free speech and exposing the propaganda and fear porn of the mainstream media.

[You may view the entire July 8, 2026 episode of the MAHA Media Hub, here.]

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