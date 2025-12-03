Please join us on Wednesday, December 3, from 4pm - 5pm Eastern, for a new edition of the MAHA Action Media Hub, featuring some of the top policy makers, aspiring office holders, and revolutionary minds of the MAHA movement!

This week’s topics include new administration commitments to health freedom, forthcoming nutritional guidelines, reducing the cost of healthcare, and the future of MAHA.

You will hear from MAHA Action president and host, Tony Lyons; NIH Director and Stanford Professor, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya; Florida Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo; U.S. Senator from Kentucky and physician, Dr. Rand Paul; the FDA’s Deputy Commissioner for Human Foods, Kyle Diamantas; author and keto expert, Dr. Eric Berg; ‘Food Babe’ activist and author, Vani Hari; biohacker and human performance specialist, Gary Brecka; Iowa gubernatorial candidate, Zach Lahn; and comedian, podcast host, and MAHA advocate, Russell Brand.

To attend, simply click the free registration link here.

All of our Media Hub events are open to the public and the press.

We hope to see you Weds@4pm!!