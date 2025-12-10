Don’t Miss the MAHA Weekly Media Hub: Wednesday, Dec. 10th @4pm
Please join us on Wednesday, December 10, from 4pm - 5pm Eastern, for an exciting, all-new edition of the MAHA Action Media Hub, featuring some of the leading federal and state policymakers from across the country, in addition to leading doctors from the MAHA movement.
This is the first media hub since the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) radically changed the administration of hepatitis B vaccines. The move has led to a presidential Memorandum calling for Secretary Kennedy to overhaul the vaccine schedule for American children.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Wednesday’s program features MAHA Action president and host, Tony Lyons; West Virginia Governor, Patrick Morrisey; CMS administrator, and cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr. Mehmet Oz; U.S. Senator from Kentucky and physician, Dr. Rand Paul; author and keto expert, Dr. Eric Berg; biohacker and human performance specialist, Gary Brecka; ACIP member, pioneer of mRNA vaccine technology, and physician, Dr. Robert Malone; ACIP member, MIT professor, and vaccine safety researcher, Dr. Retsef Levi.
To attend our media hub, simply click the free registration link here.
All of our Media Hub events are open to the public and the press.
We hope to see you Weds@4pm!!
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Sen Rand Paul??? Really??
50 senators busted on the grift from Maduro Drug Cartels...
That is the News, Movements are for bowels
BREAKING: Venezuela’s former Chief of National Intelligence Hugo Carvajal has OFFICIALLY RELEASED every U.S. Senator who is on THE VENEZUELA LIST of politicians who have been receiving MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN KICKBACKS from the Maduro regime and Venezuelan drug trafficking organizations that make up his government in exchange for using their government positions and influence to undermine President Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s ongoing war with these narcoterrorists. Every one of these Senators is guilty of providing aid and comfort to THE ENEMY during a time of war and has the blood of their fellow American citizens (HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS of whom die of drug overdoses every year at the hands of these criminal drug trafficking organizations that bring deadly drugs into our country) on their hands. May each and every one of them be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and may their names forever live in shame for their treason. Below is EVERY U.S. SENATOR ON THE VENEZUELA LIST: 👇🏻👇🏻
✅ Lisa Murkowski - R - Alaska
✅ Mark Kelly - D - Arizona
✅ Ruben Gallego - D - Arizona
✅ Alex Padilla - D - California
✅ Adam Schiff - D - California
✅ Michael Bennet - D - Colorado
✅ John Hickenlooper - D - Colorado
✅ Richard Blumenthal - D - Connecticut
✅ Chris Murphy - D - Connecticut
✅ Chris Coons - D - Delaware
✅ Jon Ossoff - D - Georgia
✅ Raphael Warnock - D - Georgia
✅ Brian Schatz - D - Hawaii
✅ Mazie Hirono - D - Hawaii
✅ Dick Durbin - D - Illinois
✅ Tammy Duckworth - D - Illinois
✅ Chuck Grassley - R - Iowa
✅ Joni Ernst - R - Iowa
✅ Mitch McConnell - R - Kentucky
✅ Rand Paul - R - Kentucky
✅ Bill Cassidy - R - Louisiana
✅ Susan Collins - R - Maine
✅ Angus King - I - Maine
✅ Chris Van Hollen - D - Maryland
✅ Angela Alsobrooks - D - Maryland
✅ Elizabeth Warren - D - Massachusetts
✅ Ed Markey - D - Massachusetts
✅ Gary Peters - D - Michigan
✅ Elissa Slotkin - D - Michigan
✅ Amy Klobuchar - D - Minnesota
✅ Tina Smith - D - Minnesota
✅ Roger Wicker - R - Mississippi
✅ Deb Fischer - R - Nebraska
✅ Jacky Rosen - D - Nevada
✅ Catherine Cortez Masto - D - Nevada
✅ Jeanne Shaheen - D - New Hampshire
✅ Maggie Hassan - D - New Hampshire
✅ Cory Booker - D - New Jersey
✅ Andy Kim - D - New Jersey
✅ Martin Heinrich - D - New Mexico
✅ Ben Ray Lujan - D - New Mexico
✅ Chuck Schumer - D - New York
✅ Kirsten Gillibrand - D - New York
✅ Thom Tillis - R - North Carolina
✅ James Lankford - R - Oklahoma
✅ Ron Wyden - D - Oregon
✅ Jeff Merkley - D - Oregon
✅ Dave McCormick - R - Pennsylvania
✅ Jack Reed - D - Rhode Island
✅ Sheldon Whitehouse - D - Rhode Island
✅ John Thune - R - South Dakota
✅ John Cornyn - R - Texas
✅ Bernie Sanders - I - Vermont
✅ Peter Welch - D - Vermont
✅ Mark Warner - D - Virginia
✅ Tim Kaine - D - Virginia
✅ Patty Murray - D - Washington
✅ Maria Cantwell - D - Washington
✅ Jim Justice - R - West Virginia
✅ Tammy Baldwin - D - Wisconsin
You should have Dr. Ken Berry as one of the speakers on the Zoom presentation on Wednesdays. He is on the same page with RFK Jr., Dr Marty Makary and the MAHA movement.
Check him out: over 3.5 million subscribers on his you tube channel and other social media as well. Also check out Dr. Ken Berry interview with Dr. Marty Makary You tube.