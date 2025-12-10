Please join us on Wednesday, December 10, from 4pm - 5pm Eastern, for an exciting, all-new edition of the MAHA Action Media Hub, featuring some of the leading federal and state policymakers from across the country, in addition to leading doctors from the MAHA movement.

This is the first media hub since the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) radically changed the administration of hepatitis B vaccines. The move has led to a presidential Memorandum calling for Secretary Kennedy to overhaul the vaccine schedule for American children.

Wednesday’s program features MAHA Action president and host, Tony Lyons; West Virginia Governor, Patrick Morrisey; CMS administrator, and cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr. Mehmet Oz; U.S. Senator from Kentucky and physician, Dr. Rand Paul; author and keto expert, Dr. Eric Berg; biohacker and human performance specialist, Gary Brecka; ACIP member, pioneer of mRNA vaccine technology, and physician, Dr. Robert Malone; ACIP member, MIT professor, and vaccine safety researcher, Dr. Retsef Levi.

To attend our media hub, simply click the free registration link here.

All of our Media Hub events are open to the public and the press.

We hope to see you Weds@4pm!!