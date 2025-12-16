The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Valarie j Helton
9h

I wish I could contribute and join. But for now, I can only do the free. I'm on a limited income trying to stay healthy. But this is something that I am truly interested in. I wish I could be on the board to help. I've done so much research on good foods and spices and things like that. That keep people healthy. But with all that said, as long as they keep spraying chemicals in our air and we keep breathing poison, and they keep blocking the sun, no matter what we eat, it's not going to help. But it's something to think about seriously, so I wish I could join. But I just don't have the money. I'm sorry, but I hope you're blessed in everything you do. You do and keep up the good work

Valerie Blankenship
4h

Hi, I’m a clinical herbalist, and I would suggest that since alternative clinicians, including herbalists, have had more success than doctors and treating Lyme and co-infections and mycoplasma , please include some of the great alternative practitioners who have a lot to contribute in this area. Just as an example, antibiotics should not be used in chronic lime. It doesn’t work and it makes them worse.

