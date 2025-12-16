Don’t Miss the MAHA Weekly Media Hub: Wednesday, Dec. 17 @4pm
Please join us on Wednesday, December 17, from 4pm - 5pm Eastern, for the MAHA Action Media Hub, featuring some of the most influential scientists, policy makers, nutritionists, and clinicians in the nation.
This event will cover a wide range of recent developments in the world of MAHA, including a radical new approach to researching and treating Lyme disease, the recently announced federal regenerative agriculture initiative, and more!
The program features MAHA Action president and host, Tony Lyons; CMS administrator and cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr. Mehmet Oz; HHS Chief of Staff and advisor, Dr. Stephanie Haridopolos; zoonotic infections expert and physician, Dr. Steve Phillips; immunologist and researcher, Michal Caspi Tal, PhD; National Advisor for Nutrition, Health, and Housing at the USDA, Dr. Ben Carson; author and keto expert, Dr. Eric Berg; ACIP scientist, professor, and physician, Dr. Robert Malone; investigative journalist and natural health researcher, Sayer Ji; and biohacker and human performance specialist, Gary Brecka.
To attend our media hub, simply click the free registration link here.
All of our Media Hub events are open to the public and the press.
We hope to see you Weds@4pm!!
I wish I could contribute and join. But for now, I can only do the free. I'm on a limited income trying to stay healthy. But this is something that I am truly interested in. I wish I could be on the board to help. I've done so much research on good foods and spices and things like that. That keep people healthy. But with all that said, as long as they keep spraying chemicals in our air and we keep breathing poison, and they keep blocking the sun, no matter what we eat, it's not going to help. But it's something to think about seriously, so I wish I could join. But I just don't have the money. I'm sorry, but I hope you're blessed in everything you do. You do and keep up the good work
Hi, I’m a clinical herbalist, and I would suggest that since alternative clinicians, including herbalists, have had more success than doctors and treating Lyme and co-infections and mycoplasma , please include some of the great alternative practitioners who have a lot to contribute in this area. Just as an example, antibiotics should not be used in chronic lime. It doesn’t work and it makes them worse.