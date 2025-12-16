Please join us on Wednesday, December 17, from 4pm - 5pm Eastern, for the MAHA Action Media Hub, featuring some of the most influential scientists, policy makers, nutritionists, and clinicians in the nation.

This event will cover a wide range of recent developments in the world of MAHA, including a radical new approach to researching and treating Lyme disease, the recently announced federal regenerative agriculture initiative, and more!

The program features MAHA Action president and host, Tony Lyons; CMS administrator and cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr. Mehmet Oz; HHS Chief of Staff and advisor, Dr. Stephanie Haridopolos; zoonotic infections expert and physician, Dr. Steve Phillips; immunologist and researcher, Michal Caspi Tal, PhD; National Advisor for Nutrition, Health, and Housing at the USDA, Dr. Ben Carson; author and keto expert, Dr. Eric Berg; ACIP scientist, professor, and physician, Dr. Robert Malone; investigative journalist and natural health researcher, Sayer Ji; and biohacker and human performance specialist, Gary Brecka.

To attend our media hub, simply click the free registration link here.

All of our Media Hub events are open to the public and the press.

We hope to see you Weds@4pm!!