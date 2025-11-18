Please join us on Wednesday, Nov. 19, from 4pm - 5:10pm Eastern, for an action-packed, star-studded episode of MAHA Action’s weekly media hub!

[Please see zoom registration link, below]

This week’s topics include: Making healthcare affordable again, the revolution in women’s health, new approaches to nutrition, and much more!

Wednesday’s program features MAHA Action president and host, Tony Lyons; Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Dr. Mehmet Oz; filmmaker, author and MAHA advocate, Bobby Kennedy III; investigative journalist and health freedom researcher, Sayer Ji; regenerative agriculture leader, Jay Carson; ancestral nutrition expert and author, Hilary Boynton; biohacker and human performance specialist, Gary Brecka; celebrity chef and healthy food advocate, Geoffrey Zakarian; regenerative farmer and soil health pioneer, Rick Clark; glyphosate researcher and founder of Glyphosate Facts, Kelly Ryerson; and comedian, podcast host, and MAHA advocate, Russell Brand.

To attend our media hub, simply click the free registration link here.

All of our Media Hub events are open to the public and to the press.

We hope to see you Weds@4pm!!