Please join us on Wednesday, February 18, from 4pm - 5pm Eastern, for the MAHA Action Media Hub, featuring some of the biggest stars in the MAHA universe delivering resonant messages for all Americans.

This week’s edition will cover MAHA’s accomplishments, impact, and exciting new initiatives in areas ranging from the USDA’s new Dietary Guidelines, to winning the war on ultra-processed foods.

The program features MAHA Action president and host, Tony Lyons; FDA Deputy Commissioner for Human Foods and Senior Counselor, Kyle Diamantas; MAHA heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson; globally recognized health educator and author, Dr. Eric Berg; human biologist, biohacker, and longevity expert, Gary Brecka; Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Dr. Mehmet Oz; and mRNA vaccine technology co-inventor and member of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), Dr. Robert Malone.

To attend our media hub, simply click the free registration link here.

All Media Hub events are open to the public and the press.

We hope to see you on Weds@4pm!!