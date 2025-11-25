Please join us on Wednesday, November 26, from 4pm - 4:30pm Eastern, for a unique Thanksgiving episode of MAHA Action’s weekly media hub!

This week we celebrate what we’re thankful for, a list which begins with the diverse, talented and passionate women and men under the MAHA umbrella, who daily give their hearts to a movement fighting to make America healthy again. Among our friends and colleagues are activists, farmers, doctors, ranchers, scientists, new public health officials, and Secretary Kennedy. We amplify their work and applaud them.

Wednesday’s program features MAHA Action president and host, Tony Lyons; human biologist, Gary Brecka; physician, inventor, scientist and author, Dr. Robert Malone; author, Charles Eisenstein; functional and longevity medicine expert, Josh Axe; and CEO of Children’s Health Defense, Mary Holland, Esq.

To attend our media hub, simply click the free registration link here.

All of our Media Hub events are open to the public and the press.

We hope to see you Weds@4pm!!