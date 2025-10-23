The MAHA Report

User's avatar
Motowner313's avatar
Motowner313
8h

Why the heck isn't EMF exposure listed as one of the culprits? It's ubiquitous and unavoidable now, especially with soon-to-be 40,000 WIFI and cell satellites saturating every inch of the planet.

Linda's avatar
Linda
7h

Practical advice to protect your family from fertility damaging wireless radiation:

Do not have wifi at home.

Keep and talk on wired land lines. Demand that land line infrastructure and service be maintained. It is currently being phased out. Don't let that happen.

Do not use wireless baby monitors.

Use laptop or tablet on table, never on lap.

Connect to internet through ethernet, not wifi.

Do not give cell phones to children.

Never put a cell phone in a pant pocket unless it is off.

Do not use a cell phone or wireless tech during pregnancy.

Do not have any smart tech in the home.

Advocate for the responsible use of tech in the community and workplace.

Work and vote for legislation that protects the public, humanity and the environment that is also gravely affected.

16 more comments...

