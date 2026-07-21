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Denisi A.'s avatar
Denisi A.
Jul 21

Hi - this is wonderful. Please also look into instituting quality medical massage therapy. It can do wonders for managing pain. Thank you!

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Handsome Pristine Patriot's avatar
Handsome Pristine Patriot
Jul 21

Been using chiropractic care for 40 years. I remember watching my Dad laying in a hospital bed for days in the 50s and 60s hooked up to a traction contraption in order to align his spine. It's hard to imagine how much that care could have helped him.

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