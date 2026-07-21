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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
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The Chiropractic professions was targeted by the Rockefeller funded Flexner Report back in the 1910 that turned America from a natural form of medicine to a pharma, petro-chemical based industry. Flexner specifically described chiropractors and mechano-therapists as “unconscionable quacks.” That propaganda has reigned supreme ever since then: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/modern-medicine-as-poison

This is a great step in the right direction to restore healing back to natural ways. Thank you for posting on this. I've written about the placebo effect, the power of positivity, and how we can truly solve healthcare. Getting away from petro-chemicals in the first step.

Here are links to other works if anyone's interested:

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-power-of-positivity

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-documented-power-of-the-placebo

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-complete-vaccine-harm-profile

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/4-ways-to-save-healthcare-and-how

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