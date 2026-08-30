Questions about the origins of Covid, the safety of vaccines, the spike in autism rates, and the dangers of gain-of-function research will be front and center during CHD in DC, a one-day conference on September 17, hosted by Children’s Health Defense.

The conference, which will be held at the Grand Hyatt in Washington, comes at a pivotal time, with ongoing national discussions around medical freedom, censorship, government accountability, and children’s health.

Mary Holland, CEO of CHD, told The MAHA Report that “the tide has finally started to turn on vaccine crimes with real investigations, criminal referrals, indictments and prosecutions.”

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) will be recognized with the 2026 Defender Award at the Defender Dinner. The award, first presented to CHD founder Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in 2023, recognizes the recipient’s commitment to government oversight, transparency, and public accountability.

CHD in DC will highlight the work of figures who are advocating for transparency, accountability and justice in public health. The event will also address the censorship that continues to limit public discourse.

Explained Holland, “Senator Rand Paul referred Tony Fauci’s contempt vote in the Senate Homeland Security Committee to the Dept. of Justice. Dr. David Morens, Tony Fauci’s deputy, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government. Dr. Poul Thorsen, CDC fraudster and extradited fugitive, is expected to plead guilty on September 1 to financial crimes; his greater crimes were likely falsifying data about vaccines and autism in Denmark years ago. Dr. Vincent Munster, prominent gain-of-function scientist, has been indicted for smuggling infectious agents into the US.”

She added, “Covid, autism, gain-of -function – these long-running corrupt narratives are beginning to fail, with standard-bearers being hauled into court and prison. And this is just the beginning. At the conference in DC, you can hear from some of the leading lights in Congress, in media, in activism around health freedom.”

On Sen. Johnson receiving the 2026 Defender Award, Holland said, “Senator Johnson exemplifies the same spirit of courage, conviction, and dedication to the principles of transparency and accountability that define this award.”

Johnson, who was elected to his third term in the U.S. Senate in 2022 after operating a manufacturing business for years in Oshkosh, is renowned for his advocacy for informed consent, vaccine efficacy and safety, and other medical freedom issues.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Johnson stepped forward as one of the most vocal Senate critics of lockdowns, mask mandates, and vaccine mandates and passports. These policies violated Americans’ civil liberties, ignored natural immunity, and did not address individual risk-benefit calculations, he argued.

Johnson is also a champion of Kennedy’s Make America Healthy Again platform to address chronic disease, nutrition, food manufacturing and the corporate capture of government agencies.

He currently serves as chair of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations and is also a member of the Budget, Finance and Aging committees.

Johnson, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), and Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Tex.) are among the featured speakers at CHD in DC. The roster also includes MAHA Action president, Tony Lyons; MAHA Institute co-founder, Mark Gorton; New York Times best-selling author and Epoch Times senior editor, Jan Jekielek; investigative journalist, Lara Logan; and GreenMedInfo founder, Sayer Ji.

Holland, who is also co-editor of Turtles All the Way Down: Vaccine Science aand Myth and Vaccine Epidemic: How Corporate Greed, Biased Science and Coercive Government Threaten Our Human Rights, Our Health, and Our Children, among other books, said Johnson, Paul, Gosar, and Gooden will each talk about the investigations in which they are involved.

“They’re going to be talking about the criminal contempt referral for Tony Fauci,” Holland noted. “They’ll be talking about the bill related to gain-of-function. They’ll be talking about the bill to end the vaccine carveout. They’ll be talking about the investigations that the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations is doing under Ron Johnson.”

Jekielek, Logan, Katherine Paul from CHD’s Defender, and Polly Tommey from CHD TV will discuss the post-Covid media environment and how it is a positive change compared to the blatant censorship during the pandemic.

Gooden will address issues in the telecommunications industry, Holland said.

“Six years ago, then as an attorney at Children’s Health Defense, Bobby Kennedy won a judgment against the Federal Communications Commission that they needed to put out health regulations,” Holland said. “And six years later, they’ve done nothing, so the court has now issued a mandamus that they have to come back in 30 days and say what they’re doing. But the telecom industry is really trying to push for greater federal preemption.”

Registration details for the event, and a complete list of featured speakers, are available here.

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