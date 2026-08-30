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Praise Dear Leader's avatar
Praise Dear Leader
3m

Three Metro stops away. See y'all there. I’ll be wearing the forged name tag.

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YvonneM's avatar
YvonneM
39m

Children’s Health Defense, another stellar accomplishment for the Kennedy family. Thanks to all who have worked so diligently for the health and welfare of children 🕊️🌎

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