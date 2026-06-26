The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

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Truth Seeker's avatar
Truth Seeker
11hEdited

This report highlights 5 doctors. The word doctor literally means teacher.

Medical Doctors over 99% do not teach, they treat, most assure

a clientele, that tocic but magical injections to "immunize" against fictitious entities

are the way forward. They teach zero about health, that is because they themselves

are ignorant. The way forward is to out the fraud, totally.

There is no possibility nor would it be either expedient or economical to fix this

problem from within. Emergencies, Surgical Procedures, Some infectious dis-ease.

That is the province of "Medicine"

Chose health care wisely, not from what "insurance" covers, otherwise bear the consequences and remain ignorant. The responsibility for health knowledge falls on EVERY shoulder.

Finally, refusing censorship, is most definitely what makes this country great.

Any POLY TIC suggesting otherwise is a communist.

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Wellness Pimp's avatar
Wellness Pimp
9hEdited

This is funny - from the predator that got himself wealthy slopslinging

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