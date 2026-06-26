By Tony Lyons, president, MAHA Action

[The MAHA Media Hub, hosted by Tony Lyons, streams every Wednesday at 4pm Eastern. Below are Lyons’ remarks from June 24]

Welcome to the MAHA Media Hub, and welcome to the MAHA Revolution. I’m Tony Lyons, president of MAHA Action.

Today we’re going to talk about something that sits underneath every other fight we have — because if we lose this one, we lose all of them. I’m talking about censorship. I’m talking about propaganda;the quiet machinery that decides what you’re allowed to find, what you’re allowed to read, and ultimately what you’re allowed to think.

Here’s the thing. You can win the argument on the science. You can have the data, the studies, the real-world evidence all on your side. And it won’t matter one bit if the American people can never find it. That’s the game. They don’t have to beat your ideas in the open. They just have to make sure your ideas never see the light of day.

For years, that’s exactly what happened to this movement. Bobby Kennedy’s The Real Anthony Fauci, arguably the most important book of our generation, sold 1.4 million copies and was, at the same time, one of the most censored books in recent history. When it came out, it wouldn’t appear in search results on Amazon — you had to type the entire title into the search bar just to find it. And when you finally located the listing page, at the very top was a reference to a fake CDC website. It wasn’t available in bookstores or libraries or most websites. It was omitted or lowered on bestseller lists. It was called misinformation. Think about that. A runaway bestseller that the gatekeepers tried their best to bury. That’s not a free marketplace of ideas:That’s a rigged one.

So let’s talk about how the rigging actually works, because most people don’t see it.

Start with search. When you type a question into Google, you probably assume you’re getting the best answer, or at least the most relevant one. You’re not. You’re getting the answer somebody decided you should see. Type in a question about vaccine safety, about a particular drug, about an alternative treatment — and watch what comes up first. Time after time, it’s the same handful of establishment sites, the same corporate-friendly fact-checkers, the same official sources that have been wrong before and will be wrong again. The dissenting voices, the independent researchers, the doctors asking hard questions — they’re buried on Page 5, Page 10, or scrubbed entirely. Most people never click past the first few results, and the people who design these systems know that. The ranking is the censorship. They don’t have to delete anything. They just have to make sure you never scroll far enough to find it.

Then there’s Wikipedia — often the first source that comes up in that same Google search. A lot of people still treat it like a neutral encyclopedia; the people’s reference, written by everybody, owned by nobody. That’s the myth. The reality is that on any contested topic, a small number of anonymous editors control the page. They decide which sources count and which don’t. And, surprise! The sources they trust are the very same legacy outlets that have spent years smearing this movement, while the independent voices get dismissed as “unreliable.” The co-founder of Wikipedia himself, Larry Sanger, has said the site abandoned its original commitment to neutrality. Try editing the page of anyone in the MAHA world and see how long your edit survives. Minutes, if that. It gets reverted, the page gets locked, and the official narrative snaps right back into place.

And here’s the part that should really keep you up at night.

We Americans like to tell ourselves we live in a free society. After all, we have the First Amendment, which guarantees freedom of speech. In the old communist countries, censorship was out in the open. Everybody knew the state ran the newspapers. Everybody knew the official story was the official story. The lie was obvious, so people developed a kind of immunity to it. They read between the lines. They trusted their own intuition over the headline. They knew they were being lied to, and that knowledge protected them and made them strong.

Here, it’s the opposite, and that makes it much worse. Here, most people genuinely believe they have free and open access to the truth. They believe Google just shows them what’s relevant. They believe Wikipedia is neutral. They believe the fact-checkers are protecting them. They believe The New York Times is practicing journalism. And because they trust the system, they never think to question it. A man who knows he’s in a cage can look for the door. A man who’s been convinced he’s already free will never even look. That’s the more sophisticated, more dangerous form of control — the kind that doesn’t feel like control at all. The kind that hands you a curated version of reality and lets you believe you chose it yourself.

The control is subtle. It’s a shadowban, a controversial post that mysteriously reaches almost no one. It’s an algorithm that throttles one voice and amplifies another. And sometimes it’s even quieter than that: a meaningless book, a book no reasonable person would read like Jill Biden’s book is listed as a No. 1 New York Times Bestseller. At the very same time, Eric Metaxas’s patriotic book Revolution, mysteriously banned at Barnes and Noble and hundreds of other left-leaning bookstores, sells almost double the copies — and ranked second. Our controlled information ecosystem is filled with such insidious examples.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said it better than I ever could. “All we say to America,” he said, “is be true to what you said on paper... Somewhere I read of the freedom of speech. Somewhere I read of the freedom of the press.” He was holding this country to its own promise. And that’s all we’re doing here. We’re not asking for anything radical. We’re asking America to be true to what it said on paper.

I do want to point to one recent example where the control is not so subtle. On a recent JP Morgan client call, Secretary Kennedy was discussed in a presentation. What people on that call heard was nothing short of Big Pharma propaganda. They said he was anti-science, they said he was dangerous. And he is dangerous to the corrupt system that prioritized people over profits. Many of the reforms underway at HHS are focused on increasing transparency, reevaluating conflicts of interest, demanding higher standards of evidence, and addressing the chronic disease epidemic that has worsened despite decades of astronomical spending.

None of that is dangerous to MAHA moms, none of it is dangerous to any of us. But good news for us is bad news for those who poisoned and want to continue poisoning our children and all of us.

We want ordinary people to make informed decisions about their own health, their own kids, their own lives. We are not anti-anything. We just want real science, not the corporate corrupt kind, and a real chance for people to find it.

So here’s where MAHA stands. We are going to keep telling the truth on every channel they haven’t managed to close. The books. The films. The Substack. Our influencers, who reach hundreds of millions of Americans every single day — precisely because the old gatekeepers can’t shut them up. Every time they censor a voice, this movement gets louder and more powerful. That’s the part they never understood. Too many people finally understand how the system works.

Now, we have a tremendous lineup of guests today — people who have lived this fight. People who have been slandered, canceled, deplatformed, demonetized, buried in the search rankings, and smeared in their own Wikipedia entries, and who kept telling the truth anyway.

Today, we’ll be joined by U.S. Senator for Kentucky, Rand Paul; FDA’s Deputy Commissioner for Policy, Legislation, and International Affairs, Grace Graham; and Michael Pack, director of The Lockdown Dissidents. You’ll also hear from some of the most censored voices in the MAHA movement: gastroenterologist, film director, and author Dr. Andrew Wakefield; “The Knowledge Doc,” Dr. Eric Berg; Covid vaccine injury treatment specialist, author, and researcher Dr. Pierre Kory; professor of medicine and a specialist in internal medicine and homeopathy, Dr. Michael Frass; the CEO of Children’s Health Defense, Mary Holland; and comedian, podcast host, and author Russell Brand.

First up, Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna who has been the U.S. Representative for Florida’s 13th Congressional District since 2023. She is a vocal advocate for MAHA policies, from rejecting pesticide liability shields to introducing the ‘Do or Dye Act’ to codifying the phaseout and ban of certain synthetic food dyes. She joins us today to discuss her bill to ban the toxic pesticide paraquat and protect Americans from Parkinson’s Disease

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Thank you for joining us for another great episode of the MAHA Media Hub and for tuning in every week. And, as always, thank you to our speakers for all their insights, dedication, and contributions to the MAHA movement.

We at MAHA have many powerful tools at our fingertips--

The MAHA report on substack with over 200,000 subscribers,

our incredible MAHA Institute roundtables,

the historic MAHA Summit, on September 29th, 2026

the legislative tracker,

MAHA films, books, parties,

our mailing list of over 2,000,000 MAHA warriors,

and, of course, our thousands of influencers with hundreds of millions of followers who speak to more than 200 million people every day.

We are going to harness every bit of that power to fight to build the MAHA movement into a powerful lasting organization. Americans overwhelmingly want the administration to fight to MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN and we want to be partners in that battle. With your help, we’ve already achieved great legislative, regulatory and election victories.

Following this call, you will receive an email with a recording of this episode along with important calls to action. Please share our content and help us grow this powerful movement.

Thank you again for joining us, and we look forward to seeing you again next Wednesday at 4 p.m.

[The MAHA Media Hub, hosted by Tony Lyons, streams every Wednesday at 4pm Eastern]

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