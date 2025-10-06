The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rebecca Williams's avatar
Rebecca Williams
2h

Love it. Also, all parents above the age of ~30 should know that getting chicken pox as a child is no big deal at all (and some have argued that it has benefits to your developing immune system), so why anyone would risk vaccination for that blows my mind.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Janet B's avatar
Janet B
3h

This is both sane and humane. Bravo!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 MAHA Action Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture