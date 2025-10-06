By Adam Garrie, Breaking News Reporter, The MAHA Report

The CDC will adopt two key recommendations by the independent CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

According to a statement from the CDC, immunization schedules have been updated to reflect the following:

–Covid vaccination is a matter of individual choice that can be made between a patient and his or her doctor. The vaccines are no longer recommended for healthy Americans under the age of 65.

–CDC recommends that toddlers receive the “varicella (chickenpox) as a standalone immunization rather than in combination with measles, mumps, and rubella vaccination.”

Since ACIP’s inception in 1964, the CDC virtually always adheres to its recommendations. Given this trend, today’s CDC decision should not come as a surprise. However, what is unique, particularly compared to CDC decisions from the previous five years, is a strong emphasis on medical freedom and radical transparency.

Commenting on the decision, HHS Deputy Secretary and interim CDC Director Jim O’Neill said, “Informed consent is back.” He added, “CDC’s 2022 blanket recommendation for perpetual COVID-19 boosters deterred health care providers from talking about the risks and benefits of vaccination for the individual patient or parent. That changes today.”

The acting CDC director further noted, “I commend the doctors and public health experts of ACIP for educating Americans about important vaccine safety signals. I also thank President Trump for his leadership in making sure we protect children from unintended side effects during routine immunization.”

In an official press release, the CDC noted that even prior to removing Covid vaccine recommendations for healthy children and adults, only 23% of Americans elected to take the most recent Covid booster, indicating both the lack of popularity of the vaccines, and a lack of trust in prior CDC recommendations.

Addressing the low uptake of the vaccines, the CDC wrote, “The booster shots prompted widespread risk-benefit concerns about their safety and efficacy as the COVID-19 virus became endemic following population-wide immunity acquired during the pandemic and OWS.”

Emphasizing the need for personal choice to define public health policy, the CDC announced, “Individual-based decision-making is referred to on the CDC’s immunization schedules as vaccination based on shared clinical decision-making, which references providers including physicians, nurses, and pharmacists. It means that the clinical decision to vaccinate should be based on patient characteristics that unlike age are difficult to incorporate in recommendations, including risk factors for the underlying disease as well as the characteristics of the vaccine itself and the best available evidence of who may benefit from vaccination.”

Those who wish to take the vaccines will continue to be covered by Medicare, Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program, and the Vaccines for Children Program. Additionally, vaccination will remain covered by those insured under the Affordable Care Act – aka, Obamacare.