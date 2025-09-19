By Adam Garrie and Louis Conte, The MAHA Report

In a September 18 vote of eight to three, CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), meeting in Atlanta, voted against recommending vaccinating children under four years old with a single measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox shot – the MMRV. At the same time, it voted in favor of jabbing all toddlers with the vaccine for chicken pox.

The recommendation to postpone administration of the MMRV until after age four was based on data showing the vaccine triggered seizures at a higher rate than the MMR vaccine.

Members of the ACIP noted that many doctors do not consider seizures from fever (called febrile seizures), or from vaccination, to be a significant concern.

Parents who see their children have a seizure feel differently.

According to an official statement from ACIP, “MMRV prelicensure studies conducted among the same age group found that fever and measles-like rash were reported at significantly greater rate among children receiving the first dose of the MMRV vaccine than children receiving first doses of the MMR vaccine and varicella vaccine during the same visit.”

The rigorous meeting was livestreamed to the public on September 18, allowing concerned Americans to hear discussions among ACIP members and leading scientists about the risk- profiles and efficacy of vaccines.

Allowing this process such transparency creates a very different picture of ACIP than the one painted by recently-fired CDC head, Susan Monarez, during the Senate HELP Committee hearing earlier in the week, and in coverage in The New York Times and other legacy media.

Instead of a group of zealots offering ideological positions on vaccines, multiple scientists debated data sets and risk profiles, while weighing the best interests of children’s health. The respectful discussion of MMRV safety issues and review of available scientific data is the exact opposite of the statements Monarez made during Wednesday’s Senate Health Committee hearing.

It was clear that many in attendance were resistant to any change in the vaccine schedule. The Big Pharma-aligned legacy media outlets characterized every proposed change as a disaster. During the meeting, ACIP member, Dr. Robert Malone, said, “It’s clear that a significant population in the United States has significant concerns about vaccine policy and vaccine mandates.” Writing later on X, Dr. Malone added, “Informed consent is essential.”

That said, the recommendation to move MMRV administration to after four years of age is hardly radical.

The ACIP is opening the door to discussions of vaccine safety that were often withheld from public view. This allows the public to see for themselves that the decision-makers are not radicals seeking to end vaccines and endanger families.

The ACIP is meeting again Friday to decide whether or not to change recommendations on the hepatitis B vaccine as well as the vaccine for Covid-19.