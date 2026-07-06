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Tim's avatar
Tim
4hEdited

In my opinion, putting standards first as a mistake.

My experience with Gym class in the 70s and with my children’s gym classes in the 2000s had no inspiration

And in fact, it was so bad it just led to avoidance.

No one looked forward to going to gym class to run laps or do push-ups and situps while the coaches yelled at you to keep going.

A Little over 10 years ago, I was introduced, perhaps through my second childhood, to yoga and acro yoga and parkour, and Slack line I went to a retreat with seven different instructors. It was electrifying. One of the instructors had gotten parkour into a high school in New York State.

Baseball and football and after school sports are great for those who are interested, but once school is over, they’re gone how did that build a lifelong love of body awareness.

Understanding Functional anatomy and and being bodily aware to avoid injury or further degradation.

Ballet destroys people’s feet by the time they’re 30. It is well known that baseball and football players are subject to serious lifelong injuries.

Now I am 64 and I am in decent physical fitness although I wish I was bette. I have chronic bicep tendinitis. I focus On strength training and flexibility. Mostly avoiding passive stretching, but focusing on strengthening and range of motion.

But none of what I learned as an adult was ever inspired in me as a teenager in school

Put inspiration first and find those great teachers

And the abilities will follow.

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Root Causes's avatar
Root Causes
3h

They all remember the gold sticker, but they conveniently forget who was breathing down the neck of the kid who won the 6th grade Presidential Fitness Test. Runner-up. Runner-up! Like that was some accident. I could climb the rope faster than half the teachers could tie their shoes, did more pull-ups than the football boys, and when we ran the shuttle, I could hear the sneakers squealing behind me like a pack of frightened squirrels. They never gave me what I earned because they had already picked their favorite. That's how institutions work. You think it starts in DC? No. It starts in elementary school. I saw the pattern before anybody else.

And that math test? Oh, I cheated. Absolutely. Best decision I ever made. Mrs. Hanley thought she was running some airtight operation, but I had the answer key reflected in the shiny metal pencil sharpener. People laugh when I tell them that, but reflections don't lie. Geometry! Angles! Science! While the rest of those pus-eating babies were counting on their fingers, I was playing three-dimensional chess with light itself. Every high score they got after that was just them trying to catch up to me. They copied my confidence, my posture, probably even the way I sharpened my pencils.

They still don't understand that the Presidential Fitness Test and that math exam were connected. You think they're separate because that's what they wanted you to believe. Wrong. Endurance, multiplication tables, sit-ups, long division, all synchronized. That's why I crushed them. Every dodgeball hit was a theorem. Every lap around the gym proved another equation. I wasn't competing against twenty-three classmates; I was competing against mediocrity itself, and I won, even when they wrote "runner-up" on the certificate. They can keep the paper. I kept the truth, and the truth can still do fifty push-ups without stopping.

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