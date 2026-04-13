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K Gall's avatar
K Gall
14h

This sounds great! I asked Alexa about the cost of such a system. A 6 m system cost $1 million plus a $60,000 annual subscription fee. Hopefully the cost will come down in my lifetime. You stated the growing season can be decreased for some crops, which crops? Growing seasons are dependent on temperature, moisture, and daylight. You also state that machinery cost can be recouped within nine months. Have you looked at the price farm equipment lately?

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The Scam Doctor's avatar
The Scam Doctor
14h

Maybe they could replace the large amount of pesticides in America's "organic" farming.

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