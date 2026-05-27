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Sweet Angel Cecelia's avatar
Sweet Angel Cecelia
4h

Wow. So happy to hear we are trying new things to help more people who need help.

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John Prinz's avatar
John Prinz
1h

This science will save lives. Thank you for helping us patients. Pain changes every patients brains if you never goes away...24-7 pain changed my brain now 34 years of Intractable pain. It's time someone is listening..... to fix millions of Americans brains with real science. President Trump is listening to us Americans in need. Patients need saved. His people like RFKJr is helping change the game. Thank you all. Pain Patient Zero

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