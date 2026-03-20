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Gwen Rhodes's avatar
Gwen Rhodes
26m

I have been using homeopathy for 50 years. It helped me get away from drugs used for air sickness. I only use homeopathy for that issue in my life. I also use it for common complaints, headaches, sinus issues, fevers, coughs...and I have many books that I have used to learn the techniques of using homeopathy.

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lawrence greenberg's avatar
lawrence greenberg
6m

What we call a "health care system" is nothing of the sort. Rather, it is a "sick care system." Our medical professionals are trained not to cure illnesses and conditions, rather, they are trained to treat symptoms, leading to not only perpetually sick people, but an endless stream of revenue for Big Pharma. We can thank Old Man Rockefeller for this because it is he who was behind this. Early in the 20th Century, our health care system was 100% homeopathic, with patients being treated in an effort to cure their problems. But then Old Man Rockefeller came along and basically took control of our entire medical system, altering the curriculum and training in our medical schools in order to push petroleum-derived drugs onto everyone with a medical issue. So no longer was an effort made to determine the root cause of a medical issue and cure it; now the goal was to "treat" medical issues with petroleum-derived drugs and create a lifelong customer for Big Pharma. If we are to save ourselves from this "sick care system," we must break the hold of Big Pharma on our medical profession.

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