The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Valerie Grimes, Hypnotist's avatar
Valerie Grimes, Hypnotist
14h

A blueprint demonstrating results for other schools to follow is the only way to create change, this concepts gives us hope for healthier humans in the future. Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
DWBBSNRN's avatar
DWBBSNRN
13h

This is such an exciting venture! I pray it is successful. I have grandchildren now and worry so much about the foods they are exposed to as well as the insane number of vaccines they are required to receive. They deserve so much better. Best of luck!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 MAHA Action Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture