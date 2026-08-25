The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

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Jill's avatar
Jill
4h

Bravo Secretaries Rollins and Kennedy! Only dyed in the wool ideologues will object to this thoughtful, sensible program. Healthy adults come from healthy children. Well done, MAHA!

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PonyBoy's avatar
PonyBoy
4h

Highly processed "food-like" items have "no" place in our schools.

Our children deserve nothing less than "real" food.

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