The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Betty Walker's avatar
Betty Walker
1d

Why for just Medicaid? Most people on Medicare can’t afford these exorbitant drug prices while living on a fixed income!! As a matter of fact working people living from paycheck to paycheck have a difficult time affording these exorbitant drug prices.

Do as Canada and Mexico and make same price available for all!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Smacko9's avatar
Smacko9
1dEdited

The Art of the Drug Deal: Pfizer may funnel up to ~$500M to Trump Organization via TrumpRx.

If anyone is still in doubt that Trump is personally and politically funded by Big Pharma, here is the proof.

Sasha Latypova -Sep 30

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/the-art-of-the-drug-deal-pfizer-may?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 MAHA Action Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture