By Adam Garrie, Breaking News Reporter, The MAHA Report

On Tuesday, President Trump announced historic measures to lower the cost of prescription drugs for a majority of Americans. The deal, a partnership between the federal government and the private sector, is multi-faceted.

In a video posted on X, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. thanked President Trump for his “unwavering bravery and leadership.” And, on Instagram and other social media platforms, Kennedy said, “This would not have happened without President Trump’s leadership.”

Kennedy continued, “I told my 27-year-old son, who’s a very liberal Democrat, that this was happening – and he said, ‘Thank you, Dad, I’m so proud of you. Because this is something Democrats have wanted for 20 years, Republicans have wanted for 20 years. Everybody said they were going to do it. Everybody had tried. Nobody could make it happen. And it was President Trump alone who, with his doggedness and persistence, made it real.”

Trump Rx

The federal government will launch a website through which Americans can purchase prescription drugs directly from pharmaceutical companies at greatly reduced rates. The website cuts insurance companies out of the equation, further reducing the amount of money patients must pay.

Most-Favored-Nation Pricing

Through an agreement with Pfizer, all of the company’s drugs acquired via Medicaid will be offered for the prices paid by developed countries. According to the White House, these prices will, on average, be 85% lower than the costs Americans have long been forced to pay.

Trump said similar agreements with other drug companies are coming.

During the White House event, the president said that all new prescription drugs from Pfizer will be sold to Americans at prices commensurate with those sold to most-favored-nations such as Canada, Japan and other countries. Other companies are likely to follow suit, according to the president. Companies that do not comply will face 100% tariffs imposed on their products made overseas.

While Americans currently pay over 400% more than other developed nations for drugs made by American companies, the new agreement will bring United States costs in line with those of countries like Japan, France, and Canada.

Onshoring Manufacturing

The president said that his administration will continue to work with drug companies to move foreign manufacturing of medicines back to the U.S., thereby creating more jobs while assuring supply chain security.

More Reactions

Speaking alongside President Trump, Kennedy said, “Never has a president stood up so bravely for the American people with respect to healthcare. Because of your leadership, President Trump, we will get ‘Most Favored Nation’ done.” Kennedy added, “Americans should not be gouged, paying 300%, 400%, or 1000% more than people in other countries for the exact same drug — many times manufactured here in the U.S.”

The HHS Secretary praised the president for achieving a goal that had been fleeting for both Democratic and Republican administrations for decades. “No family should ever be forced to choose between filling a prescription and putting food on the table,” Kennedy said.

CMS Administration Dr. Mehmet Oz remarked, “We’re going to finally deliver on the fair drug prices that President Trump has been speaking about for two terms. We’re going to celebrate this historic day—I predict... in the medical field, for generations to come.”