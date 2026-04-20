The telecom industry is pushing the U.S. House of Representatives Rules Committee to bring bill H.R. 2289 to the House floor on Monday, April 20 @4pm.

We need your help!

We urge all our readers to act immediately to oppose this bill. Please call House Speaker Mike Johnson (202-225-2777) and also use the MAHA Legislative Tracker to contact your congressional representative — asap!

HR 2289 will allow unelected federal bureaucrats and telecom companies to construct cell towers wherever they want – next to your house, your child’s school, or in the middle of your community.

This is a full-scale federal takeover of the rights of property owners and of local community decision making. It is a federal and corporate power grab that invalidates the authority of local governments.

It strips away the traditional local authority to help protect our neighborhoods, parks, schools, and churches from cell towers where we don’t want or need them.

HR 2289 will also expose your neighborhood and community to potential health risks.

The issue goes beyond arguments about health vs. telecom, it is a fundamental of choice, democratic accountability, and local control - all of which are effectively abolished by this overbroad bill.

If H.R. 2289 passes, every community in America may face the following negative consequences:

More cell towers and antennas near homes, schools, and parks

No meaningful oversight on ugly and harmful wireless infrastructure

No regard for property rights or democratic participation

Little to no notice before major tower upgrades

Federal decisions will override local concerns and community priorities

Please contact House Speaker Mike Johnson today at 202-225-2777 and Rules Committee Chairwoman Virginia Foxx at (202) 225-2071.

This is the contact information for other Rules Committee Members.