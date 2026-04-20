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John Wright's avatar
John Wright
6h

Can we express our opposition to the appointment of Erica Schwartz?

No more tyrants!

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Alfalfa's avatar
Alfalfa
4h

HR2289 is about broadband deployment.

The big telcos and trump cronies love it. So consider it a done deal.

Make America Corrupt Again

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