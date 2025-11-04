Louis Conte, Health Freedom Editor, The MAHA Report

“If things remain as they are now, we will die to no purpose.”

— A victim of Minamata Disease

The Conference of the Parties (COP) to the Minamata Convention began meeting on Monday in Geneva, Switzerland, for the sixth annual convention – bringing together over 1000 participants committed to outlawing mercury.

In a video released Monday on X, Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. called on the Convention to make the use of mercury in vaccines “history.”

“Now that America has removed mercury from all vaccines, I call on every global health authority to do the same – to ensure that no child, anywhere in the world, is ever exposed to this deadly neurotoxin again,” Secretary Kennedy said in the video.

In July, under Kennedy’s leadership, HHS adopted the recommendation from the CDC’s Advisory Commission on Immunization Practices (ACIP) to remove thimerosal, a preservative containing ethyl mercury, from all U.S. influenza vaccines.

The Secretary noted that the Minamata Convention has been working for decades to reduce mercury pollution and exposures, “In 2010, as the treaty took shape, negotiators made a major exception – Thimerosal containing vaccines were carved out of the regulation,” Kennedy said in the video. “The same treaty that began to phase out mercury in lamps and cosmetics, chose to leave it in products injected into babies, pregnant women, and the most vulnerable among us. We have to ask ‘why?’”

Kennedy noted the double standard: mercury is not acceptable in batteries and over- the-counter medications, but is acceptable in vaccines and dental fillings. He reminded the public that thimerosal in vaccines has never undergone safety studies in humans and that there is a mountain of science, which he detailed in his book Thimerosal: Let the Science Speak, which describes thimerosal as a potent neurotoxin, a mutagen, a carcinogen, and an endocrine disruptor.

The Minamata Convention was formed under the auspices of the United Nations after the tragedy of the mass mercury poisoning that afflicted the residents of the City of Minamata, Japan, beginning in 1956 The residents became seriously ill after years of exposure to mercury, a waste product of chemical manufacturing, was dumped in Minamata Bay by the Chisso Corporation, a large chemical company in Japan. The residents depended on the fish they caught in the bay for much of the protein in the residents’ diet. The neurotoxin moved up the food chain, poisoning thousands and causing severe illness, death, and birth defects.

Since the first Minamata Convention was adopted in 2013, it has controlled the use of mercury in such industries as artisanal and small-scale gold mining, while regulating mercury’s use in batteries, cosmetics, fluorescents and other products.