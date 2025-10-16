By Adam Garrie, Breaking News Reporter, The MAHA Report

New, early stage research, released Thursday, appears to confirm a causal relationship between doses of acetaminophen — the primary ingredient in Tylenol— and childhood autism.

The research was conducted and presented by John Jones, Zacharoula Konsoula, Lauren Williamson, Rachel Anderson, Susanne Meza-Keuthen, and William Parker. It concludes that infants are particularly susceptible to complications from taking Tylenol with a common childhood vaccine.

These conclusions were based on 29 lines of evidence, which the scientists say create no reasonable doubt that Tylenol can cause autism in some children.

According to the researchers, “Although acetaminophen [Tylenol] use during vaccination is generally not recommended, the vaccine against meningococcal serogroup B (MenB), administered at 2, 4, and 12 months of life, is now recommended with 3 accompanying doses of acetaminophen in some countries with dramatically rising levels of ASD [autism].”

These findings come several weeks after the FDA issued an urgent warning that pregnant women and young children should not take Tylenol due to its potential to cause autism. Based on the new research, that hat potential now appears more certain. .

The scientists who researched links between Tylenol and autism strongly recommend that the MenB vaccine be administered separately from other vaccines. Furthermore, they recommend that this vaccine should never be taken with Tylenol – an approach, the researchers say, already common in Canada and Australia.

The research corroborates President Trump’s prior assertion that childhood vaccines should be administered with greater spacing between doses to prevent overwhelming young children’s immune systems.

Deputy HHS Secretary and acting CDC Director Jim O’Neill likewise called on vaccine makers to break up the MMR vaccine into three monovalent jab.

Takeaways: