The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bonnie Lester's avatar
Bonnie Lester
Sep 16

Yay! The truth shall prevail! Ty MAHA!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Laura Mueller's avatar
Laura Mueller
Sep 16

What great timing for Thorsen's arrest!

Don't be surprised if in tomorrow's testimony in the Senate, absent are both the ex-CDC director Susan Monarez and the former CDC Chief Medical Officer and Deputy Director for Program and Science, Debra Houry.

This week the entire "progressive" MSM is pushing the Democrats' false-flag operation that these two fired CDC employees are going to blast RFK Jr at the hearing. My bet is they will not show up at the last minute.

Precedent for such behavior is the two editors-in-chief from the scientific journals Nature and The Lancet did not appear at a 16 Apr 2024 congressional hearing on COVID-19 origins and scientific integrity. That hearing was titled "Academic Malpractice: Examining the Relationship Between Scientific Journals, the Government, and Peer Review" and was held by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic

According to statements made in late August 2025, former CDC Director Susan Monarez is represented by attorneys Mark Zaid and Abbe David Lowell. The two attorneys again defended Monarez in September 2025, after Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testified to the Senate Finance Committee that Monarez' lied in her op-ed in the WSJ, and he described their actual witnessed conversations before she was let go. Her attorneys may wish to consider their client's exposure here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 MAHA Action Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture