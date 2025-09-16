By Louis Conte, Health Freedom Editor, The MAHA Report

In another sad chapter of the long history of CDC corruption, Dr. Poul Thorsen, the Danish scientist the CDC employed to prove that vaccines containing thimerosal and the MMR vaccine have nothing to do with the rise of autism in the United States, has been arrested in Germany and faces extradition to the U.S.

Thorsen’s arrest was confirmed by investigative journalist, Lowell Cauffiel, at Breitbart.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told Breitbart. “Thorsen has been number one on the Health and Human Services (HHS) most wanted list for the past ten years. I’m grateful to Pam Bondi for working with my agency to make sure he’ll finally be brought to justice.”

Thorsen was indicted by the HHS’s Office of Inspector General, in April, 2011, on 22 counts of wire fraud. To avert arrest, he fled to Europe; he’s been a wanted man for fourteen years.

Thorsen used CDC money to fund an organization called the North Atlantic Neuro-Epidemiology Alliance (NANEA), whose research used health data from Denmark – not American – to study whether vaccines were behind the rise in autism in the U.S. As I detailed in our August 8 article, Aluminum, Vaccines, and the Wild Boys From Denmark, Thorsen’s team had access to Denmark’s autism data.

The CDC needed Thorsen and NANEA because Americans are not permitted to access Denmark’s data due to Denmark’s medical privacy laws.

Thorsen’s NANEA research team included Anders Hvid, the lead author of a recent paper that also used health data from Denmark to claim that aluminum in vaccines are not linked to autism or other health conditions that are part of the chronic disease epidemic that Kennedy is trying to end.

Hvid’s article received significant coverage from Big Pharma-aligned legacy media outlets, such as this one from NBC. The network rolled out the usual pro-vaccine cheerleaders, Dr. Paul Offit and Dr. Michael Osterholm, who extolled the virtues of the Hvid study. However, NBC failed to scrutinize the actual data in the study and failed to report on Hvid’s connection to Thorsen. Hvid was a key NANEA researcher and published with Thorsen.

Thorsen’s fraud, and especially his connection to Hvid, taints any vaccine safety research that comes out of Denmark. In an editorial in Trial Site, Flawed Science, Bought Conclusions: The Aluminum Vaccine Study the Media Won’t Question, Secretary Kennedy called for a retraction of Hvid’s paper, for flawed research methodologies and conflicts of interest.

Anders Hvid was an integral member of Thorsen’s NANEA research team, which produced a series of papers in the early 2000s, used by the CDC to claim that vaccines “do not cause autism.” The research was valuable at that time because 5,000 families had filed claims against HHS’s National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (the NVICP, otherwise known as the ‘Vaccine Court’), claiming that vaccine injuries triggered their children’s autism.

In a series of decisions by the Special Masters who adjudicate cases in NVICP, Thorsen and Hvid’s research was used to rule against the families in proceedings known as the Omnibus Autism Proceedings.

Had HHS lost in the Omnibus Autism Proceedings, the compensation payouts to injured children would have been in the billions and the damage to the reputation of vaccines would be forever tarnished.

The CDC was complicit in using Thorsen’s research to deny justice and compensation for the families which had their cases wrongly dismissed by the illegitimate science that Thorsen produced.

CDC corruption damaged the health and violated the rights of vaccine-injured children and their families.

I located Thorsen earlier this summer when I was working on the Wild Boys from Denmark article. Thorsen was working as a gynecologist at a medical practice in Middelfart, Denmark. It is unclear when he traveled to Germany.

Thorsen’s crimes involve wire fraud. At some point prior to 2011, Thorsen gained access to taxpayer-funded accounts at the CDC and wired himself over one million dollars.

How did Thorsen gain access to CDC financial data?

A CDC administrator gave it to him.

Thorsen was known to be a Lothario who held extravagant parties for NANEA employees in medieval castles, drank expensive liquor, and lived the high life. A person I knew at CDC, who was familiar with Thorsen’s behavioral excesses, in 2011 told me, “Thorsen did not throw parties – he threw Roman orgies.”

In keeping with his reputation as a charmer, Thorsen became involved in “a long-term” romantic relationship with Dr. Diana Schendel, the CDC administrator who was supposed to be supervising him and monitoring his grant activities. In 2017, Children’s Health Defense (CHD) revealed that Schendel was reprimanded for Improper Conduct by her supervisor, Dr. Marshalyn Yeargin-Allsopp, MD., who noted that Schendel had passed“sensitive budgetary” information given to to Thorsen. Schendel was reprimanded – not fired.

At the CDC, no one was held accountable - until Kennedy took the helm.

Author James Grundvig wrote extensively about Thorsen’s racket in his book, Master Manipulator. Upon learning of Thorsen’s arrest, Grundvig told The MAHA Report, “I am shocked by how quickly Secretary Kennedy pushed through the bureaucracy to speed up Thorsen’s arrest. This is a major turning point for uncovering the corruption of the CDC and the vaccine industrial complex.”

Grundvig recalled a conversation he had with the late Dr. Edward Yazbak, was often critical of the CDC’s vaccine science. Yazbak had acquired information on Thorsen and CDC corruption that went back decades. “Dr. Yazbak told me that if the State Department ever brings Poul Thorsen to the United States, it will be a bloodbath at the CDC,” Grundvig said. The bloodbath has begun.

In the introduction to Master Manipulator, investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson wrote, “The fact that the CDC would contract with the likes of Dr. Thorsen on crucial research of vaccines and autism and never consider setting aside his findings after his twenty-two-count criminal indictment, speaks to the waning credibility of the world’s premiere health agency.”

Thorsen’s science is the science that the legacy media uses to claim that vaccines do not cause autism.

All of Thorsen’s papers should be retracted along with the rest of the vaccine research based on Danish data.

On Wednesday, The U.S. Senate will convene a Health Committee hearing to listen to fired CDC Director Susan Monarez explain why Secretary Kennedy is to blame for all of the problems at the CDC and why he cannot be trusted with ‘the science.’

The truth is that the CDC cannot be trusted.

The truth is that the corruption and data manipulation at the CDC goes back decades.

Those Senators who intend to defend the CDC and attack Kennedy as being anti-science should now consider whether ‘the science’ they are defending is fraudulent.

The veil of secrecy on the corruption of data and vaccine science at the CDC is being ripped away.

It is about time.