By Louis Conte and Adam Garrie, The MAHA Report

The Make America Healthy Again movement is going global.

On Tuesday, October 15, a new health freedom organization, MEHA – Make Europe Healthy Again, is meeting with members of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium to launch the movement.

Longtime health freedom advocate Sayer Ji is a member of MEHA’s organizing committee and posted this on X:

“🔥 Wow! The movement to Make America Healthy Again is going global! Europe has caught the spark — and is now taking it to the next level with the Make Europe Healthy Again (MEHA) initiative, launching October 15th at the European Parliament in Brussels. 🌍 This is an historic event.”

Ji continued:

“This historic event marks a turning point for true root-cause health reform and advocacy for bodily sovereignty, in a region where it’s needed more than ever. And for the first time, it will be livestreamed globally, uniting people across continents in the mission to restore health, freedom, and sovereignty for all.”

The official announcement is here:

Dr. Maria Hubmer-Mogg, MEHA’s founder and president, stated, “The time has come for Europeans to reclaim our nations and the health of our people. MEHA nurtures a Europe where people reclaim their power, their voice, their health, and their traditions.”

Dr. Andrea Lamont-Nazarenko, MEHA’s Chief Strategic Officer, said MEHA is about reclaiming agency as human beings:

“We’re not building something new – we’re remembering what we already knew. We are restoring what we’ve been conditioned to forget. When nations protect the essentials of life – clean water, clean food, clean air, peaceful connections, and the freedom to live in truth – people thrive. MEHA is that remembrance, that courage – a movement to restore the systems that sustain life, honor the cultural values that shape our identity, and protect our traditions and make us strong. Together, we can reclaim our power, our heritage, and our future. Together, we will make Europe Healthy Again.”

“The Make Europe Healthy Again Commission is just one of many independent, citizen-led movements rising around the world to reclaim our birthright to health sovereignty,” Ji said. “Together with initiatives like Make America Healthy Again and the Global Wellness Forum – which represents a massive coalition of values aligned individuals and organizations – we are witnessing a planetary shift away from top-down governance toward a renaissance of self-determination and collaboration.

Continued Ji, “After the global overreach of recent years, it has become clear that one centralized model of health governance no longer serves humanity. True health begins within the individual, what we call make yourselves healthy again. This global awakening signals the dawn of a new era of health freedom and planetary regeneration - where people everywhere reclaim their power to create thriving lives, communities, and systems rooted in sovereignty, integrity, and wellness.”

For us in the Americas, the launch of an international organization aligned with our values clearly demonstrates our movement’s power and growth. We are crossing borders and establishing an international alliance of people, regardless of what language they speak or where they are located, who want the same thing as we do: better health and more medical freedom.