The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Wright's avatar
John Wright
Sep 10

Today is a seriously sad day!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Janet Young's avatar
Janet Young
Sep 10

I’m just trying to make my brain say it’s just a dream and I’ll wake up and find Charlie Kirk is alive and well. If your like me you listened to his podcasts and his speeches when he was out and about. I love listening him go back and forth with the college kids and thought about how knowledgeable he is. He’d tell them he didn’t have a college degree but he had more truth than anyone he talked with. He loved God and told everyone he did. He didn’t hide his faith it was one of the best things about him. My heart breaks for his family. His family didn’t deserve for some nutcase to take him away and destroy their family. God bless and keep them in his mighty arms!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
31 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 MAHA Action Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture