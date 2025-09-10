Breaking: Kennedy Pays Tribute to 'Eloquent Truth Teller' Charlie Kirk
By The MAHA Report
As news circulated late Wednesday afternoon that MAHA and MAGA supporter Charlie Kirk, 31, had not only been shot but had passed away, Health and Human Services Secretary Kennedy posted the below on his X account.
The MAHA Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Kirk founded the conservative non-profit group Turning Point USA in 2012 and was responsible for modernizing organization, support and campaign strategies for conservative candidates. Many credit Kirk, who was so adept at reaching younger voters, with securing President Trump’s electoral victories.
During the summer of 2024, Kirk and his organizations were also among the earliest and most vocal champions of Secretary Kennedy’s endorsement of President Trump.
All of us at The MAHA Report send our love and prayers to Charlie’s family.
The MAHA Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Today is a seriously sad day!
I’m just trying to make my brain say it’s just a dream and I’ll wake up and find Charlie Kirk is alive and well. If your like me you listened to his podcasts and his speeches when he was out and about. I love listening him go back and forth with the college kids and thought about how knowledgeable he is. He’d tell them he didn’t have a college degree but he had more truth than anyone he talked with. He loved God and told everyone he did. He didn’t hide his faith it was one of the best things about him. My heart breaks for his family. His family didn’t deserve for some nutcase to take him away and destroy their family. God bless and keep them in his mighty arms!