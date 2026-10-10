The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SailingAway's avatar
SailingAway
9h

Great news! JK

Reply
Share
Scott Kiley's avatar
Scott Kiley
9h

In Collier County FL., NCH is opening a heart, stroke cardio facility. Sounds wonderful right? On the heals of the forced Covid injection that caused clots, strokes and heart attacks, instead of stopping the jabs they profit from the harm they create. How about we stop the shots?

Reply
Share
15 replies
44 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 MAHA Action Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture