By The MAHA Report
President Trump is standing by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
The MAHA Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
"He's a different kind of a guy. He's got a lot of ideas,” President Trump told reporters outside of the White House on Sunday. “You know, normally they don't have ANY ideas, and that's why we have problems with autism and some of the other things! Because we're coming up with the answers for autism. You watch.”
“We're coming up with the answers for other things that normal people, regular people, easy to get along with people, wouldn't be able to do. He's got a lot of ideas, and so do I. And we're going to do that."
Tony Lyons, president of MAHA Action said, “Thank you President Donald Trump for answering our prayers and empowering Secretary Kennedy to do the work to protect our families.”
The MAHA Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Stay the course RFK Jr. Many are behind you.
All Americans need to understand what the goals of RFK Junior are and that those that support the status quo are obstructionists that don’t want the American people to be healthier! Our mass media is afraid to be the conduit for educating the American public that our food and medical system has not been our friends!