On Friday, June 12, Tulsi Gabbard, the outgoing Director of National Intelligence, released a report notifying the American public that the federal government has been funding more than 120 biological laboratories in over 30 foreign countries.

She delivered this news in a video.

Gabbard acknowledged that some of these biolabs were, from all available evidence, conducting dangerous gain-of-function (GOF) experiments on viruses to enhance their pathogenic potential. In other words, tinkering with how to make the viruses more dangerous to humans.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of Health and Human Services, re-posted Gabbard’s statement on X, writing: “Thank you, @DNIGabbard, for exposing U.S. funded biolabs around the world. The American people deserve the truth.”

Of major American news organizations, only the New York Post, Fox News, One America News and NewsMax covered this bombshell story. Most legacy media organizations, including The New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, PBS and the three broadcast networks all ignored it.

In her announcement, Gabbard pulled no punches and laid responsibility for the biolab funding on the doorstep of the former (and now pre-emptively pardoned) director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Thanks to Gabbard, we now know there are U.S.-funded biolabs in foreign countries where security is, at best, questionable. About 40 of the labs, for instance, are in Ukraine – some of them in war zones. The Russians may have already captured a lab or two.

One errant missile, one drone with a damaged propeller, one misfired bazooka, could unleash a deadly virus that Fauci paid some non-vetted foreign vaccinologist and/ or virologist handsomely to gin up into a supervirus that could kill millions.

This would simply add more bodies to Fauci’s already impressive body count and his broader resume of atrocities.

Gabbard noted that the fact of Fauci-funded foreign biolabs emerged years ago and was denied by the Biden administration which attacked, vilified, and censored those who raised the issue, as Kennedy did in his 2023 book, The Wuhan Cover-Up.

Senator Rand Paul also questioned why America is funding of foreign biolabs, in his book, Deception: The Great Covid Cover-Up.

Former CDC Director Robert Redfield, author of the 2025 book Redfield’s Warning, told listeners during the June 10 MAHA Media Hub that the public needs to be more informed about government-funded biolabs conducting dangerous biological research. Redfield recounted the recent arrest of two scientists, reportedly funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), who smuggled deactivated mpox virus in their luggage on a flight into Michigan.

“We need to take bio-security really seriously,” said Redfield.

Case in point: the two scientists Redfield mentioned – Vincent Munster, a citizen of the Netherlands, and Claude Kwe of Cameroon – flew to the States on a packed commercial plane from the Congo. Somehow they managed to board the plane carrying dangerous pathogens. These two researchers, from the NIH’s Rocky Mountain Laboratory in Montana, were focused on studying emerging viral pathogens and how they “cross the species barrier.” What were they doing with such material on a commercial flight? “This is very disturbing to me,” Redford said.

All such insanity is part of the world Anthony Fauci, and other members of the vaccinology cult, have left us with. Secret biological research supposedly undertaken to create future vaccines that will be, in theory, safe and effective against the viruses that Fauci and his fellow ghouls manipulated into mega-killers.

Vaccinology and virology, under the Fauci ethos, have become the wild wild west of biological research.

People should be outraged. There should be public demand for heads on stakes, for exposing the nation and the planet to such great risk.

And where’s the outrage in the press? That most of the legacy media decided this story wasn’t worth covering is almost as shocking as the biolabs news itself.

But there are reasons why The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN and MSNOW haven’t covered Gabbard’s biolabs disclosure. Because they support this insanity. Because their Big Pharma backers benefit from Fauci’s legacy. And because all of this government-funded research – corporate welfare really – provides the pharmaceutical industry with free research that allows them to reduce their vaccine development costs.

And as Kennedy informed us in The Wuhan Cover-Up, virology and vaccinology research doubles as bioweapons research.

To most of the sane world, surreptitiously creating bioweapons in labs speckled across the globe is a huge deal. But the legacy media has ‘bigger’ fish to fry: trying to take down Secretary Kennedy, one well placed hit piece after another. Why should the so-called Fourth Estate worry itself with exposing the truth?

Covid may have taught legacy media nothing but it has taught us to see how useless the once storied guardians of ‘truth’ have become – how far they have fallen from such aspirational mottos as “All the News That’s Fit to Print” (NYT) and “Democracy Dies in Darkness” (WashPo).