The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brogan12's avatar
Brogan12
5hEdited

None of us in our lifetimes will have known a more sinister and evil individual than the elf fraud Fauci. To THINK he is receiving a generous PENSION not to mention Moderna royalties until he dies is an absolute disgrace. This INFO on labs is old news too, and we are seeing the same "nothing to see here move along" attention to it with Tulsi's reminder! ZERO accountability of those who SHOULD be held accountable remains the greatest existential crisis we face hands down, What gets me is how there are still people asking WHY it all continues. A rapist will rape until IT is not allowed too...its NEVER been rocket science has it as to WHY it all continues! Just sayin...

Reply
Share
1 reply
Elizabeth Surprenant's avatar
Elizabeth Surprenant
5h

Evil Obama was over in Ukraine years ago when he was still a junior senator helping with those biological labs there’s photos of him there way back when he was very young.

Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 MAHA Action Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture