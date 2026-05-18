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lawrence greenberg's avatar
lawrence greenberg
11h

“But on this topic, the science is good. The science is credible. Vaccines save lives. They are safe. They do not cause autism. There are multiple studies that show this. They are a crucial part of our nation’s public health response.”

Every statement in this quotation is a lie. And more and more people are finally understanding and accepting that we have been lied to for many decades about drugs in general and vaccines in particular. They are absolutely NOT "safe and effective." In fact, nearly all of them are neither. Those few that do provide any benefit at all carry with them risks that far outweigh the benefit. The entire 'science' behind vaccines is a lie and a fraud. And now that the proof is starting to come out and be publicized, Big Pharma and their bought-and-paid-for cronies in the medical profession, in elective office, in academia, and in the media are being exposed for exactly what they are: enemies of the people. They should all rot in Hell for eternity for what they have done to us, especially for what they have done to our children.

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VictorDianne Watson's avatar
VictorDianne Watson
10h

I thanked God for the defeat of Cassidy in the Louisiana primary. Now I thank all of the strong men and women behind the efforts to move MAHA forward by doing what needed to be done. Cassidy has been a thorn in the side of RFK since the beginning and his defeat is a definite win for us all. It is also a message to big Pharma that we are not going to allow the status quo to continue. Hallelujah!

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