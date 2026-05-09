I want to express my appreciation to all of you for reading our articles and supporting the MAHA movement.

We’re building a community here at MAHA Action, and The MAHA Report is a significant part of that with over two hundred thousand subscribers.

Our mission is to write and edit the types of stories that legacy media either doesn’t cover, or spins when they do.

With this brief note I invite you to join the most dedicated supporters of the MAHA Report by becoming a paid subscriber to our Substack.

Join us because you want a country that once again cares about your well-being.

Join us because you believe we all deserve a healthier America.

And join us because you appreciate what we’re doing, want to see more of it, and understand that we need your support.

As a paid subscriber, you will receive two downloadable Skyhorse Publishing books: The MAHA Cookbook and Forbidden Facts. And extra content in coming months!



Thank you all for your continued dedication to and support of the MAHA movement.

And an early Happy Mother’s Day to all!

Sincerely,

Tony Lyons

President, MAHA Action Inc.