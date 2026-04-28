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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
2h

Thank You, Emilie. I will include this in the news-compilation blog post I'm putting together.

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PonyBoy's avatar
PonyBoy
1h

If the SCOTUS sides with poison, SCOTUS then becomes the poison of our society.

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