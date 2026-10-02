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Illness's avatar
Illness
9h

It was more shameless corruption.

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Alfalfa's avatar
Alfalfa
9h

Trump admin using AI to deny medical care for seniors; Vendors rolling out AI have an “incentive to deny as many claims as possible.”

https://arstechnica.com/health/2026/09/trump-admin-using-ai-to-deny-medical-care-for-seniors-in-disastrous-experiment/

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