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Creole Gumbo's avatar
Creole Gumbo
3dEdited

Fauci as a government employee was not entitled to any royalties resulting from his work. Any work that he did, as a govt. employee, belongs to the government AKA the people.

If you work for a private company and are tasked with developing X and X is a success and merits a monetary award or reward, that award or reward is given to the employer NOT to the employee who did his/her job for the employer which was to develop X.

The person who develops X is using govt or employers office or lab space to work and uses the employer's ancillary personnel to perform the tasks needed to accomplish X. So usually everything needed to meet the goal is done at the expense of the organization that hired the expert and assigned the task of making X. The product X and financial reward for X belongs to the employer and not to the employee who did his/her job for a salary.

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Skeeve Kirsch's avatar
Skeeve Kirsch
3d

Rand Paul didn't bother with the required Senate vote. That's not how this works. Now they go into August recess. Keep salivating ....

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