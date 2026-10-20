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April Lewis's avatar
April Lewis
3h

They genetically modify the bacteria so they can patent it and sell it. Otherwise, you cant patent a natural microbe. Find some smart people to find out what these microbes are and find a work around. Otherwise, turn all farms into regenerative farms, and let nature do its job. I highly suggest a documentary called Biggest Little Farm. They turned baron, dead soil into a garden of Eden.

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LWB's avatar
LWB
3h

Sarcasm: Of course this has been thoroughly tested for several years, so what could possibly go wrong??

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