The MAHA Report

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Illness's avatar
Illness
4h

Totally. Everyone has been lying, except bobby. It's all a grand conspiracy.

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Informed Consent Freedom's avatar
Informed Consent Freedom
4h

They don't even attempt submitting the paper to any journals. Straight to open access preprint server. That's how you know it's the truthiest paper ever (again).

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