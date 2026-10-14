On October 5, an alarming epidemiology research paper, Neurodevelopmental Outcomes in COVID-19-Vaccinated Versus Unvaccinated U.S. Children: Analysis of the National Health Interview Survey, 2022–2024, was quietly published on the open access site, Zenodo.

The research found a 154% increase in autism diagnosis in children who received three mRNA Covid vaccine boosters when compared to children who did not receive any covid vaccines. It also showed a significant increase in other neurodevelopmental disorders such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), anxiety, and involvement in special education services.

Nicolas Hulscher

The researchers, led by Nicolas Hulscher, used data obtained from the 2022–2024 National Health Interview Survey (NHIS). The sample size was robust – 21,990 children.

The article received no legacy media attention even though the outcomes may have huge consequences.

The MAHA Report spoke to Hulscher, who has a master’s degree in epidemiology from the University of Michigan.

Hulcher said that the research team, at the McCullough Foundation, decided to conduct the study because “there were zero studies on neurodevelopmental outcomes following childhood COVID vaccination. We felt that there was a big gap in the literature.”

The resulting paper notes that “No pediatric trial or post-marketing surveillance study was designed or powered to detect neurodevelopmental or mental-health outcomes after childhood COVID-19 mRNA vaccination.”

Hulscher explained, “We used children who received flu shots as a negative control group.” The critical finding was 154% higher odds of current autism in children who received three COVID vaccines.

Hulscher explained that the outcome could be a “cumulative result” of the vaccines that children who are compliant with vaccine mandates take. Such children likely also received all other required vaccines.

Hulscher noted that the article is published on Zenodo, a free access website, and that it is pending peer review; it will eventually be published in a research journal. He said most mainstream journals will not publish articles addressing vaccine controversies as they are compromised by their allegiance to the pharmaceutical industry.

Hulcher pointed to research by M.A. Erdogan, et. al. – specifically, this paper – that his team cited in a study connecting the spike protein in the covid vaccines to neurological problems.

“Those papers presented a plausible biological mechanism – neuroinflammation – during the critical developmental phase of development in children,” Hulcher said. “The spike protein in Covid vaccines opens up the blood brain barrier in lab studies. The offspring of pregnant rats injected with mRNA shots developed autism-like behaviors.”

Hulcher added, “That paper was retracted for no clear stated reason.”

Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has criticized top medical journals for their ties to Big Pharma. Legacy media roundly criticized Kennedy for calling on the major journals to end their cozy relationship with the pharmaceutical industry.

Hulscher believes the Neurodevelopmental Outcomes paper could explain the recent dramatic increase in autism rates – even above the previously established rise in autism over the past two decades. The dramatic spike is detailed in a report by the National Council on Severe Autism, focused on autism rates in California.

Epidemiology alone cannot prove that Covid vaccination leads to an autism diagnosis. However, it can establish that an association may be present that opens the door to further scientific investigation.

The public understands that Covid vaccines had adverse consequences in young people, such as myocarditis. But by doing research that other scientists dared not take on, Hulscher’s team has opened the door to another disturbing problem with Covid vaccines.

Do Covid vaccines cause autism?More gold-standard science needs to address that question – and soon.