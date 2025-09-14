The MAHA Report

annapolis73
Sep 14

We are now living in "1984." At least as demonstrated by George Orwell in his prescient book of that title.

“What can you do, thought Winston, against the lunatic who is more intelligent than yourself; who gives your arguments a fair hearing and simply persists in his lunacy?”

We see this same dynamic today.

Debates where facts are acknowledged — but then casually dismissed because they don’t fit the “approved” narrative.

Officials or experts who publicly admit contradictions — then double down anyway because “the greater good” demands it.

Ordinary people who recognize the inconsistencies in what they are told — but choose to believe anyway because it’s easier than facing the chaos of uncertainty.

As RFK fights valiantly to present the truth to the American people, so many of them merely do not want to know it. At least, yet.

Our "uniparty" is merely presenting the most vital part of that which is used to control us all:

"The Party told you to ignore the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command."

Vaccine policy is the literal act of leading sheep to the slaughter.

The removal of your due process rights does not even motivate enough Americans to see the lunacy being thrust upon us.

Americans are too addicted to myths and fairly tales to admit otherwise.

For those who are are mistrustful of RFK, it may not be such a happy ending you'll get when you allow teenager pseudo-journalists of the WSJ, political hacks and Phrma shills to get you the best inforrnation that impacts your health and well-being.

1 reply
KG
Sep 14Edited

No one with a brain believes anything mainstream media says. Trust in media is in the 20% range. Their Biases and agendas are blatantly clear.

2 replies
