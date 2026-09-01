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Elle D Bee's avatar
Elle D Bee
7h

Sorry, But I am confused. Are you looking to a government program to solve this?

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HelloHello's avatar
HelloHello
6h

This sounds like a good idea. Even in cities, specialists can be difficult to get into and it often adds another unnecessary layer to get to the care.

I think in addition to this, we do have to look at the pay structure. We can’t have the same companies financially tied to insurance companies, hospitals/healthcare systems AND pharmaceuticals. It has to be broken up somehow. They are purposely driving up costs for profits.

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