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Lysenko's avatar
Lysenko
7h

Tremendous win 👍

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Dr T's avatar
Dr T
7h

Not smart. Fluoride can reduce cavities and strengthen developing teeth. As a pediatrician, I think you should all be very, very ashamed of this stunt!

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